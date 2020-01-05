TODAY’S WORD is loquacious. Example: "My dad is loquacious and wry and thinks he's the smartest person in the room." (Source: Scaachi Koul in "How Do I Say This?," on podcast "This American Life," Dec. 29)
SUNDAY’S WORD was pestiferous. It means constituting a pest or nuisance, or being annoying. Example: The visitors were clawing back into the game but couldn’t overcome the pestiferous defense.
Spittoons
Do you remember when spittoons used to be around? When is the last time you've seen one?
Years ago, it was common to see people chewing tobacco, or keeping snuff between their gums and cheeks. After a while with that stuff in their mouths, they would have to spit it out -- into a bowl or similar receptacle called a spittoon, or -- with whatever was handy nearby. Good spittoons would have a wide mouth that narrowed into a small opening and led into a squat round jar. Apparently, you would aim for the wide opening, and whatever you spat out would slide down from the landing platform to the hole in the middle.
The Stroller remembers years ago, as a child, being around old men who chewed tobacco and old women who used snuff but hasn't seen either in years. (Also, the blue jeans of the boys in high school would have worn, faded round spots in them, from where the tobacco-product cans were kept. There also was a smoking section in the high school, but only the juniors and seniors were allowed to smoke.)
The Facebook page "This Is My Town's History- Martinsville, Virginia" has a photograph of Drapers Barbershop in its location on Franklin Street. Eight barbers, spiffy in pants, Oxford shirts and ties, stand behind eight barber chairs, facing the center of the room -- where, about 5 feet from the row of chairs are three spittoons, about the size and shape of 4-quart pots, evenly spaced in a row. The spittoons "were often hit and sometimes missed by the late Homer Minter of 14 Cleveland Ave., a frequent customer of Drapers," the picture's caption states.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Historians say the Smith River has been known variously as the Irvin River, Irvine River and Irwin River from the early 1700s, but as early as 1743 it also was called Smith River on land documents. Nelson Smith, who's from Martinsville but now lives in Virginia Beach, said that the "Smith" in "Smith River" comes from two area landowners back then, brothers Gideon and Daniel Smith. Nelson Smith went on to add that years ago a Franklin County historian told him that the Smith Mountains were named after one of his ancestors, but later on, he discovered that wasn't the case.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Patrick Henry lived in Henry County from 1779 to 1784. Where was his homesite?
