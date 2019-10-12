TODAY’S WORD is shenanigan. Example: While Tyler completed all his chores before lunchtime, Jake was up to his usual shenanigans.
FRIDAY’S WORD was collywobbles. It means anxiety and stomach queasiness. Going through the job interview just filled Kathy with collywobbles.
MLC’s 10th anniversary
Ten years ago, Pat Via was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Now, she’s celebrating not only her full recovery but also a foundation she created to help other people (because it happens to men too, but rarely) with the same thing.
“A Pink Event” will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at New College Institute. It’s a breast cancer wellness symposium and fundraiser. Speakers will be author Evelyn Pettie Reid, a writer and researcher of natural and homeopathic medicine; Misti Williams, a licensed genetic counselor with Lewis Gale Medical Center; and Janet Steward, a health coach and owner of Body Dynamics.
The foundation was named for Via’s mother, the late Myrtle Gravely Carter, who had breast cancer. Her sister, Deedra Darlene Alexander, died in September 2017 of ovarian cancer. “I knew they would want me to carry on the fight and help different people,” Via said when talking to the Martinsville Bulletin last year.
The foundation assists people in a variety of ways, from helping women get mammograms to aiding them during their times of treatment and beyond.
Big Band
Area band teacher and trumpet player extraordinaire Kevin Lewis is at it again. He’s starting up a new band, PHCC Big Band.
Though its name is for Patrick Henry Community College, the band is for any interested musician in the area — from high schools, colleges and the community at large. It’s the same concept as the MCity Jazz he formerly headed. The first meeting, both for information and a rehearsal, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Magna Vista High School band room.
Bassett Band Fall Craft Show
The holiday shopping extravaganza for this area always has been the popular Bassett Band Fall Craft Show, in which local artisans and cooks show off their wares just in time for holiday shopping. More than 145 crafters will have such merchandise as baked goods, jewelry, decorations, makeup, home decor and more. A silent auction will be held as well.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 24. Concessions will be sold all day, and Santa Claus will pose for pictures.
Why talking about Christmas so soon? First, because the craft show is still accepting vendors — email craftshow@bassettband.org — and second, because everyone’s already talking about it.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: That bright red appendage on a turkey’s neck is called a wattle.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A baby turkey is called what?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.