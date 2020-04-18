TODAY’S WORD is either impudent or impertinent. Example: My teen-aged daughter was so _______ that she would not speak up when I asked her direct questions, unless she thought a response would show my stupidity.
FRIDAY’S WORD was a choice between optimal or optimum. This is a close call, because basically they mean the same thing, but "optimum" -- which is the degree to which something is most favorable -- is a noun and "optimal" is an adjective. So the correct word in the example: “The crew worked at their task like a unit, each move measured with optimal efficiency.”
Cleaning up
It’s that time of year, and we all have newfound opportunity to engage in our ritual known as spring cleaning, given that many of us are socially distanced at home and probably see even more need to get out mops and buckets and brushes and gloves.
As a matter of course, this spring's cleaning means even more because it could serve to help rid our environment of the coronavirus. At least we know a lot of facilities around us are getting good scrubbings right now.
Otherwise, The Stroller never has understood why cleaning in the spring was more important than summer, fall or winter, but spring cleaning is “a thing.”
The folks at one of The Stroller’s favorite internet research firms, TopCashback.com, asked 1,393 people 18 and older about their spring cleaning, and 57% actually said they enjoyed this ritual. Enjoyed cleaning? Oh my.
They said they spent equal amounts of time in the most difficult areas – bedrooms and kitchen (22%) -- and 35% blamed most of the mess at home on their children. Blaming themselves (29%) and their significant others (24%) were much more prevalent than their pets (12%).
Most people (30%) also said they spent $26-$50 on supplies for spring cleaning, and a little more than a quarter (26%) spend between $51 and $100.
So that would mean some are cleaning out their wallets as well.
Arts for Sunday
Piedmont Arts is continuing to use hashtags to share on social media platforms daily offerings about the arts and to allow arts supporters to share their posts with the greater community as well. #ShareTheLoveSunday is about using words, art, poetry, music or any other form of expression, tell Piedmont Arts where you are finding hope in the world right now.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Actor Mia Farrow's mother is Maureen O'Sullivan, a British actor best known for playing Jane Porter (did you know that last name?) in the Tarzan movies opposite Johnny Weismuller.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: American swimming star Johnny Weismuller is perhaps the most famous Tarzan of the movies. Who many different actors have played Edgar Rice Burroughs' apeman on the big screen and how many movies have there been?
