TODAY'S WORD is gambit. Example: "But even with this gambit, she must have felt at least some concern that she was about to be revealed as an impostor." (Source: Con Artists podcast, "Anna Anderson Part I: The False Anastasia," Aug. 21)
THURSDAY’S WORD was physiognomy. It means the human face (especially when regarded as a mirror of one's emotional state). Example: There was an obvious change in Terrel’s physiognomy as Ria gave him the news.
Free clothes
St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 906 W. Fayette St., will have its free clothing closet open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. If you can't make it out there to select garments, they'll even deliver. Call Avenell Jordan at 276-201-2914 for that assistance.
Fresh-baked biscuits
If you're a fan of biscuits in the morning (and who isn't?), come get your fix Saturday at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department's country breakfast buffet. You can top them with brown gravy or white gravy; cut them open and put bacon, ham or sausage in the middle (or all three); or use them to sop up your grits while you eat some eggs -- or do all of the above. Breakfast is served for $7 a person at 6-10 a.m. There's also milk, orange juice and coffee to drink.
Fish fry
The fried fish in Carver is famous, and it'll be cooked up on Saturday. The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Post home, located at 139 Creekside Drive, which loops at Carver Road. Fish dinners will cost $8, and fish sandwiches will cost $5. Homemade desserts will cost $1 each. If you would like to place orders, call 276-673-7633.
Today's chuckle
From Michael C. Jarrett of Bassett: A teacher asks a little boy in English class, "What comes after a sentence?" His reply: "An appeal."
THURSDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: Autumn begins at the exact moment when the sun appears to arrive at the intersection of the ecliptic and the celestial equator. At the equator, the sun will be directly overhead at noon -- an equinox, when the length of daylight and nighttime are approximately the same. The ecliptic is an imaginary line that marks the plane in which the planets orbit the sun, and the celestial equator is a projection of Earth's equator into space. For the half-year that includes summer, the sun appears to move along the ecliptic north of the celestial equator, and during the winter-half of the year, it appears to be south of the celestial equator. Autumn begins on Sept. 23, but starting this weekend we will get mild hints of the coming cooler weather. Mild indeed: Temperatures are expected to reach in the low-to-mid-70s on Saturday and the high 70s on Sunday, a respite from days in the 90s we've had recently. Then they go back up into the 80s for next week.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How can you tell (before it's cut open) when a watermelon is at its peak?