TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word dent. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: After five months of searching for the perfect home, Thomas and Janice fell in love with the Tudor-style house on Thomas Heights, with its elegant curved stairway, high windows, three fireplaces and intricate, dentil crown moulding.
FRIDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word terra. It means earth. Some English words formed with it include terrarium, territory, terrestrial (extraterrestrial means not from our Earth) and terrain. Example: Mom always liked to keep tiny, delicate ferns in the terrarium in the family room.
Queens of the Garden
The Stroller's family calls the peony the Queen of the Garden. The crowning of the Princess of the Garden has flexibility -- sometimes the foxglove, other years the rose, once the gladiolus. However, the Queen is never disputed, and always reigns supreme.
This week the Queen is in her glory, in gardens across the region. It's always a delight to see her, and a sorrow to say good-bye. However, information shared last year by the Garden Study Club explained how to give peonies more time of glory.
You can cut peony buds to store in the refrigerator for up to three months, then bring out and let them open, and their perfume fill the air. Cut the buds when they are showing some color and are soft like marshmallows. This might require checking a few times during the day to reach just that point.
Strip the leaves off, then wrap the peony stem and bud in plastic wrap completely, to preserve its moisture. Store them lying down in a frost-free refrigerator.
When you are ready for them, take them out of the fridge and put the stems in tepid water. Once the peony has taken up water, it should open and look good for about a week.
Although guidelines generally say they last in the refrigerator for three months, some legends have it that some Thanksgiving tables are decorated with them.
Memorial Day
U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day celebration at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Roselawn Burial Park. A wreath will be laid on the grave of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Keen McMillian, who went missing in South Korea in 1951 and was buried in Martinsville in 2016.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Prize Patrol is the group from Publishers Clearing House that awarded sweepstakes prizes. They arrive at the winner's house in a white PCH Prize Patrol van, and each patrol member (called a deputy) wears a blue jacket with a white Prize Patrol badge. Along with a ceremonial check, they bring champagne, flowers and balloons.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the celebrity who shows up to winners' houses with the Prize Patrol?
