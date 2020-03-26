TODAY’S WORD is serendipity. Example: By a fortunate stroke of serendipity, the widowed Mildred ran into her high school beau Wilbur at the podiatrist's office, and the pair were married less than a year later. (Lately, we are looking at words that come from literature or theater.)
THURSDAY’S WORD was syphilis. It means a chronic, contagious, usually venereal, and often congenital disease caused by a spirochete. The word for the disease comes from the first recorded person to have it -- the character Syphilis in the 1530 poem "Syphilis sive Morbus Gallicus" by Italian doctor Girolamo Fracastoro. Example: In Victorian novels it wasn’t so uncommon for a protagonist or a philanderer to contract syphilis and become a public example or just suffer privately for his digressions, but in real life today, thanks to modern medicine, you don’t hear about it too often.
Proper names
It was Officer Edgar Mallory who arrested Jake the Jailbird and threw him in jail, while Milburn Pennybags was over in the corner counting his money.
Those are the full names of the characters on the cards ("Go Directly to Jail," "Get Out of Jail Free") and board of the game Monopoly. The online (formerly traditional paper) magazine Mental Floss listed them in a Nov. 5, 2018, piece by Stacy Conradt, along with:
- Larry, the long-haired man on the Quaker Oats container.
- Horatio Magellan Crunch, Cap'n Crunch.
- Aloysius Snuffleupagus, from "Sesame Street."
- Patricia Reichardt, Peppermint Patty from "Peanuts."
- Barbara Millicent Roberts, Barbie doll.
- Ken Carson, Ken doll.
- Enid Strict, Dana Carvey's "Church Lady" character on "Saturday Night Live."
- Larry Bird, the Twitter logo.
- Bibendum, the Michelin (tires) Man.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Within the past decade, what Bill Cosby is known for is being accused and convicted of sexual assault, and now he's in prison in California. His fall from grace, on such a serious matter, brings up the question for many: Is it still OK to laugh at his comedy routines? Well, admittedly, sometimes The Stroller can't help chuckling at his takes on family life, among other topics. Cosby started doing stand-up comedy in.the early 1960s. During a time period when many comedians were presenting controversial and sometimes risque material, Cosby kept it clean with stories of family life -- stuff everyone could relate to. One of his famous routines was of the dad who let the kids have chocolate cake for breakfast ("Dad is great! Gives us chocolate cake!") Then he was on television shows such as "I Spy," "Fat Albert" and "Electric Company" until he launched the super popular "The Cosby Show" in 1984. It ran until 1992.
TODAY’S TRIVIA: Where did the phrase "Say goodnight, Gracie" come from?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.