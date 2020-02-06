TODAY’S WORD is antechamber. Example: "I stepped into spare, medieval grandeur, a bare stone antechamber lined with palm trees in brass pots and faded, once-elegant carpets. (Source: "The Jungle Prince of Delhi" by Ellen Barry, New York Times, Nov. 22)
THURSDAY’S WORD was cupidity. It means to have a strong desire, a lust, particularly for money. Example: Terrence’s cupidity led to much sorrow and disgrace in his life, although his wealth was not to be denied.
Daddy-Daughter dances
They say a girl's first Valentine is her father -- or uncle, grandfather or other man who sets up for her the baseline of how well a man should treat a female. Just in time for Valentine's Day (which is a week away) are two Daddy-Daughter dances, both starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Moms and sons, this is your opportunity to slip away to an event of your own ... read further in The Stroller for details.
Henry County Parks and Recreation will host a semiformal event with food, music and dance. It costs $25 per couple, plus $5 for any additional girl. To register and for more information, call 276-634-4640.
The Piedmont Arts Daddy Daughter dance promises couples will "arrive in style on the red carpet." It is free for members, $20 to nonmembers and $5 for each additional child.
Mother/Son Date Night
In Stuart, the Valentine parent celebration flip-flops, with Mother/Son Date Night at 6 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Elementary School. It features a definitely son-approved dinner, with a taco bar and ice cream bar, plus free photo opportunities, bingo with prizes and door prizes. The cost is $20 for each mother/son pair and $10 for each additional child.
Free meal
Love and Hope Ministries, Holiday Shopping Center, will have a free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday -- and the second Sunday of each month.
Long run/marathon training
Runners of all paces are invited to join a long run, good for half-marathon training, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Martinsville YMCA.
Ho Down 2020
It's time for a ho-down, and where else than deep into Patrick County? The Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department will host Ho Down 2020 on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is free, and a "poor man's supper" ($6) is for dinner, with pinto beans, mashed potatoes, slaw and corn bread. Desserts will be for sale.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Greyfriars Bobby was a Skye Terrier in Scotland who was loyal to his master long after his master died in 1858. He is said to have slept every night at his master's grave until his own death 14 years later. A statue in his memory is erected near the graveyard, and several films have been made about him.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was Tommy, a non-traditional churchgoer who went to Sunday mass on a regular basis until he died in 2014?
