TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word arch. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: In Ayn Rand's engaging and powerful book "The Fountainhead," Howard Roark is an indivualistic young architect whose ideas and designs refuse to compromise with the staid conventions of the patriarchy.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word matri. It means mother. Some English words formed from it include matriarch, matrimony, matron. Example: Mrs. Stockton, the family matriarch, was firm and unyielding in her approach to discipline — even of her adult children and grandchildren.
Word play
The Stroller is nearing the end of its daily look at words of Latin origin and soon will go back to miscellaneous words in the Word of the Day section. However, words and their origins are fascinating, and The Stroller eventually will find another theme. Please send in suggestions as to interesting Words of the Day, as well as potential themes. See contact information below.
The yummy yuca
These sprays of creamy white bell-shaped flowers, rising as tall as you do in height, above a plant with sharp, long, spiky leaves, are yuca, also called Beargrass or Adam's needle. The flower, in Spanish, is called izote.
The Stroller's best friend, whenever she sees yuca in bloom, recounts stories of how her mother used to cook it in Guatemala. Yuca is in bloom now, but The Stroller and best friend are in such a strong state of quarantine right now that there was no cooking together, so The Stroller cooked yuca flowers alone for breakfast. The verdict? Yum.
Here's how: Pick three or four cups worth of flowers. Remove the stamens (the little pointy things poking out in the center). Rinse the flowers, then boil them in salted water for 15 minutes.
In oil, saute half an onion, sliced, with two crushed cloves of garlic and half a chopped tomato or several halved cherry tomatoes. When they are tender, toss in the flower petals. Stir while cooking.
Variations of that include cooking sausage with the onions and/or adding in an egg or two with the petals.
Serve with a wedge of avocado and a dollop of sour cream and/or freshly made corn tortillas.
Fido's Finds
Fido's Finds and Kitty's Collectibles opens today in its new location: 119 E. Main St., Martinsville. It's at least twice the size as the original shop, a few doors down the same block from the original, bright and sunny.
The shop is in the old Rimmer's Jeweler's building, and shelves Rimmer's used to display china are used now by the SPCA-fundraising shop for the same purpose.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Virginia's state flower is the dogwood.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When it comes to state symbols, Virginia has an "official TV series." What is it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.