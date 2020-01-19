TODAY’S WORD is vernacular. Example: "Written in vernacular Italian, they instructed an increasingly literate public in the pursuit of alchemy, making secrets previously circulated in Latin manuscripts amongst the educated elite more broadly accessible." (Source: "Before beauty vlogging, there were Renaissance 'Books of Secrets,' by Meghan Racklin, Literary Hub, Jan. 15)
MONDAY’S WORD was ebullient. It means cheerful and full of energy. Example: Serenity, who thought she never would be asked out on a date, was ebullient when Franklin invited her to FAHI’s Open Mic Night Saturday at Hugo’s — now, what to wear?
Riddle
This one is familiar, but nonetheless a child stumped The Stroller with it for a full week: Why do birds fly south for the winter? - It's too far to walk!
Share seeds
A seed swap is being planned for Stuart, coordinated by local gardener Chelsea Rodgers and the Patrick County Master Gardeners.
The swap will be from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Creative Arts Center, but the seeds will be delivered before then. Anyone with seeds to share should take them to the CAC between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Feb. 3-6, or you could bring them the morning of the event.
During the swap, bags and labels will be provided. Just walk around and get the amount of different kinds of seeds you would like, with a good rule of thumb being from two to three seeds for each plant you would like to grow.
1561 beauty secret
These instructions for giving color to a pale complexion come from "The Secrets of Lady Isabella Cortese," a 1561 Italian book so popular it went into seven printings, at a time printing was still new:
“Take two pigeons with white feathers and feed them on pine nuts for eight, or rather fifteen, days; then butcher them and throw away the head, feet, and guts; put [the rest] in an alembic and distill with half a loaf of sweetened bread and four ounces of true silver, three gold ducats, four heels of white bread that has been left to soften in goat’s milk for six days ... distill all of this over low heat, and it will produce a most perfect water to give color to a pale complexion.”
New library books
Melissa Rich of the Martinsville Library has given The Stroller a heads up on the new books the library will be putting on its shelves for the first time -- today.
They are: "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins; "House on Fire" by Joseph Finder; "No Fixed Line" by Dana Stabenow; "The Protective One" by Shelley Shepard Gray; and "Ruby Jane" by Susan May Warren.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: By the time of the 50th anniversary of the Little Golden Books, in 1992, 1.5 billion of those books had been sold.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Little Golden Books have been published by which publishing house(s)?
