TODAY’S PHRASE is clout (in slang). Example: There goes Stella again, chasing clout on Instagram.
FRIDAY’S PHRASE was “and I oop.” It is a new saying that's become really popular among teenage girls and others around their age group. The saying mostly is used when a blunder occurs, but sometimes it is heard given simply in agreement with something. Example: Jasmine blushed, stumbled and dropped her phone in front of Hunter, and Charmaine and Lily giggled and said, “And I oop.”
The vegetable lamb
The New Yorker had an interesting article called "The End of Egyptian Cotton" by Yasmine Al-Sayyad in its Feb. 27 edition. What really fascinated us was its description of what some people used to think cotton was.
People in Medieval Europe who had encountered cotton, which back then was really rare in that part of the world, had supposed it to be a mixture of plant and animal, according to Sven Beckert, a history professor at Harvard.
"Some people theorized that little sheep grew on plants, bending down at night to drink water; other myths told of sheep held to the ground by low stems," according to the article. "As late as 1728, an encyclopedia entry describes a vegetable lamb that grows in Tartary — a term for areas of north, central and east Asia unknown to European geographers."
Clean water
Walter Hughes will talk about clean water during the Rotary Club of Stuart's meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rotary building in Stuart (420 Woodland Drive). His talk has to do with Rotary Foundation Global Grant projects providing clean water around the earth.
Other events coming up for the Rotary Club of Stuart include a steak dinner at 4 p.m. May 8, and the Spring Demolition Derby, part of the Patrick County Fair held by the Rotary Club, which starts at 6 pm. May 16 in the field below the club building.
Spring forward
If you haven't done so yet, move the hour hand on your clock ahead 1 hour. Daylight Savings Time has begun.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: As far as anyone can tell, the first two female newspaper carriers for the Martinsville Bulletin were sisters Esther Powell of Ridgeway and Anna Sparks of Martinsville, both retired from DuPont. Their brother Titus Sparks of Stoneville, N.C., was talking about them Wednesday evening at the Fast Track trade show. When he and his siblings were kids, they lived in the Jones Creek area, he said. About 1949 and 1950, he delivered the Bulletin along the Barrows Mill Road area. He was sent to a summer camp for two weeks as a prize for being a top newspaper boy, in fact. His sisters took over his route when he stopped.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the average cost per month (on your electric bill) of curling your hair with the curling iron?
