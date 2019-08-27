TODAY'S WORD is preternatural. Example: "Gauff’s parents, who were college athletes, knew when their daughter was in elementary school that she had a preternatural feel for tennis." (Source: "Coco Gauff’s Tennis Haven Happens to Be Her Hometown" by Alan Blinder, New York Times, Aug. 27.)
TUESDAY’S WORD was precarious. It means not securely held or in position; dangerously likely to fall or collapse. Example: ”What looks like shameless brand-building is, in fact, a necessary part of surviving in a precarious job market.” (Source: “Is My Millennial Co-Worker a Narcissist, or Am I a Jealous Jerk?” by Megan Greenwell, New York Times, Aug. 21)
The ampersand
The ampersand is the symbol sometimes used to replace the word "and." The Stroller's aunt, a retired English teacher, looked up the history of the ampersand while proofreading the church bulletin ... with a suspicious eye cast toward this shortcut character.
The ampersand came along millennia ago, as Latin writers wrote their word for "and" -- "et" -- so swiftly the letters morphed into the character. Because of the prominence of Latin across vast territories, the ampersand became absorbed into many languages.
Then there was "per se," which meant "by itself," used when using a letter on its own to be one word (such as "I").
Now consider this: For some time in history, the glyph "&" was the 27th letter of the alphabet, coming after z and the only letter not to represent a sound. Children learning the alphabet recited it like: "x - y - a - and per se &."
While the use of "&" now often is frowned upon, it is useful to denote with clarity words that go together in a series, such as, "The bands performing Friday night will be The Southern Gentlemen, Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys and Mark Templeton & Karen Webb."
Imagine: "& tu, Brute?"
TUESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The ribbed achene is the fruit of the chrysanthemum.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The chrysanthemum is one of the "Four Gentlemen" of China. What are the others? (Hint: All are plants or parts of plants.)