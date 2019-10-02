TODAY’S WORD is hocus-pocus. Example: Bernard liked things explained straight up where they made sense, not that foolish hocus-pocus of that cell phone salesman who could talk anyone in circles and confuse them with demonstrations.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was is hobbledehoy. It means a young, clumsy person. Example: Tyler was just a hobbledehoy beside his sophisticated, smooth older brother.
Mad magazine
Alfred E. Neuman and the usual gang of idiots have plenty to worry about.
This year has been the final year of publication of new material for the American satire classic Mad magazine.
During the summer, Mad cartoonists David DeGrand and Evan Dorkin confirmed on social media that the magazine was closing. Issue 9, August, would be its last one sold on newsstands, and Issue 10 would be the end of its new content, except for end-of-the-year specials.
Staring with Issue 11, the magazine only would have previously published content. Mad books and special collections still will be published.
Mad was founded in 1952 by a group of editors led by Harvey Kurtzman. It started out as a comic book and evolved into a magazine with bimonthly issues. Its cover always featured the freckle-faced, gap-tooth Alfred E. Neuman, whose saying was, "What, me worry?"
Annual auction
The Horsepasture Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual auction at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the fire department, 17815 A.L. Philpott Highway.
Chili Cook-off
Just getting through these two days with temperatures in the 90s, we will head into cooler days in the 70s for the Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge Chili Cookoff in Patrick County. That event will be at 4-10 p.m. Saturday at the farmers market in Stuart. Admission is $15, which includes tastings of all chilis, one full bowl of chili and live entertainment. Music will be by The Tillers and Mason Via and Hot Trail Mix.
Renaissance dinner
Hear ye, hear ye: Anita Ray's students at Magna Vista High School will have their annual Renaissance Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school.
The event will be presented like the royal courts of European centuries past. Dressed in period costumes, the students will lead the meal with a toast and perform a series of skits. One skit is of King Lear, and another is the famous "Men in Tights" song-and-dance routine from Mel Brooks. "It's extremely funny. It is hilariously funny," Ray said.
The dinner will be a catered affair, she said.
Tickets for the meal plus entertainment are $18 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and younger. They are available at the school or by calling 276-956-3147 through 3:30 p.m. Friday.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The creators of Spider-Man were writer-editor Stan Lee and writer-artist Steve Ditko.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first super-villain Spider-Man encountered?
