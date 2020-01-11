TODAY’S WORD is mawkish. Example: JayDean always got simple, funny birthday cards from his father, which he liked, and mawkish ones, which just made him feel uncomfortable, from his mother.
SUNDAY’S WORD was abdication. It means the act of renouncing the throne, or failing to fulfill a responsibility or duty."The Duke of Sussex's decision to step back from royal duties is drawing fraught comparisons to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII." (Source: "Is Prince Harry abdicating? Not so fast," by Erin Blakemore, National Geographic, Jan. 9)
Ladies, Leadership, Lunch & Learn Series
Each month at Patrick Henry Community College, the Ladies, Leadership, Lunch & Learn Series features a local businesswoman talking on a theme. The events run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cost $30, which includes lunch.
On Wednesday, Natalie Hodge will present "Discovering the 'I' in Team: Self-Identity." Then, on Feb. 19, Rhonda Hodges will talk about "Turning Lemons into Lemonade."
The series is hosted by PHCC Workforce & Community and PHCC. To register, visit ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.
Falls-prevention training
The Southern Area Agency on Aging is offering a free, 1-day training session for volunteers called "A Matter of Balance." That's an evidence-based program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and to increase physical activity. The agency is looking for people to help educate the community about falls prevention.
"A Matter of Balance" coaches learn how to help participants become more confident about managing falls by believing that they can increase their strength, find ways to avoid falling and protect themselves if they do fall. In addition, participants report that they have increased the amount of exercise they do on a daily basis.
The training session will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22, at 204 Cleveland Ave. For more information, call 276-632-6442.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A lot of people give directions to places based on "The Big Chair," which makes sense to folks who have lived here for a long time but is puzzling to relative newcomers: What big chair? Where? The Big Chair stood from 2009 to 2013 in an enclosed brick garden area in the Broad Street parking lot. It was built by Bassett Furniture Industries to celebrate that company's 100th anniversary. The Big Chair and its display area recognized the contributions made to the area by furniture manufacturers and the thousands of skilled craftsmen who made their products. It all was part of the "Deep Roots" campaign, which promotes the area's furniture heritage, textiles heritage, motor sports, outdoor recreation and cultural heritage to visitors.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of that display area where the Big Chair used to be?
