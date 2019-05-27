TODAY’S WORD is inimical. Example: Mrs. Lotts is afraid that little Tyler’s home life is inimical to his success at school.
MONDAY’S WORD is laggard. It means one who lags behind or loiters. Example: Among the Johnson siblings and their neighbors KeShawn always was a laggard on their walks after school, but on the last day of school, he was the first to get home, not bothering to wait for the younger kids.
Save your vines
Many people are disappointed and perplexed when garden seedlings that are a couple of inches high and look healthy wilt and then die.
The cause of that is most likely the squash vine borer. Its a half-inch-long moth looks more like a bee. Looking at it from above, the upper third is nearly black, and the lower part is orange with five black spots going down toward its end. It has two long, thick antennae. Its eggs are flat, brown and about 1/25th of an inch long, and the larvae or white or cream-colored with brown heads, growing to almost an inch long.
The squash vine borer is particularly busy in mid-June through July, attacking summer squash (including zucchini), winter squash and pumpkins and sometimes cucumbers and melons. The moths lay eggs one at a time at the base of susceptible plants. The eggs hatch in about a week, and the resulting larvae burrow into stems to feed from the inside.
The larvae stay inside the stem for a month or a little longer, then dig down an inch or two into the soil to pupate. They stay there until then next summer; there is only one generation a year.
You can take a few steps to protect your garden from them. First, be on the lookout for the moths, which fly during the day, making a buzzing sound. They are attracted to the color yellow, so fill a container with water and yellow food dye. They will fly to the container and be trapped when they fall into the water.
You also can cover seedlings with a row cover, or pieces of tulle or mesh over individual plants. Keep them secured tightly to the ground for at least two weeks after you’ve seen the first borer moth. This only will work in an area that didn’t have similar plants last year; otherwise, you may have eggs in the ground that will hatch and make their way up.
If you do lose plants to the squash vine borer, you still have a second chance. Plant more in early July; those plants will mature after the adult borers have finished laying their eggs and will be safe from them.
Mustangs opening night
It’s baseball season! The Martinsville Mustangs’ opening night will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Hooker Field.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Chinese art, peaches represent immortality. Xiwangmu, the queen of immortals, is said to grow peaches in her garden, and Shoulao, the Taoist god of longevity, is often shown holding a peach.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the original title of Auguste Rodin’s famous sculpture “The Thinker,” that iconic sculpture of a man sitting on a rock-like pedestal, leaning over, with his left arm hanging down over his knee and his chin leaning on his right arm?