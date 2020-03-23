TODAY’S WORD is gargantuan. Example: Serenity's packet of schoolwork was just about 10 or 20 pages, but her sister's was a gargantuan pile of papers and booklets that she contemplated with dread. (This week we are looking at words that come from characters in literature or theater.)
TUESDAY’S WORD was pollyanna. It means a person characterized by irrepressible optimism and a tendency to find good in everything. It comes from the title character of a 1913 children's book by Eleanor Hodgman Porter. Pollyanna was an orphan who approached everything with her father's maxim "Find something about everything to be glad about." Example: Betsy was such a pollyanna she was just excited that the isolation from the pandemic gives her time to work on her scrapbooking, and was actually hoping for a couple of months off work, to make a quilt, too.
Library books
Yes, you can while away the hours with library books -- and other materials, such as magazines -- even though the library, like everything else, is closed.
You can pick up materials you have on hold from the curbside, just as long as you call the library first to arrange it (Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5430; Stuart, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828).
You can read downloadable magazines on RBDigital and e-books and e-audio on Libby/Overdrive. Visit www.brrl.lib.va.us to get started.
If outstanding fines are holding you back, don't worry: Fines are waived during this time of closure.
That being said, here's a look at what new books have arrived:
- "The Last Odysse Jay" by James Rollins
- "The K Team" by David Rosenfelt
- "Hope Deferred : an Amish Romance" by Linda Byler
- "Chain of Gold" by Cassandra Clare
International Rhythms
Ismael Cano teaches exercise at the YMCA and Gym 24, and he works in special education at Laurel Park Middle School.
He says staying at home is no reason to stop being active, and he invites everyone to join him in his dancing workout on his YouTube channel, International Rhythms (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfZbDEf6bhduqQa3LPr-lBQ/videos). He broadcasts live each day (in combination English, Spanish and Portuguese) at 6 p.m., then posts the videos later, too.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian Eddie Murphy once said that he would make movies until he's 50, after which time he would be "a professional gentleman of leisure." However, this star of "Saturday Night Live," "48 Hrs." and "Beverly Hills Cop" has kept going: He is 57 years old and is scheduled to have a movie set to be released this year.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which comedian had a television show that by its third season had become the most-watched sitcom on American television and which, he said, was influenced by the 1950s "Abbott and Costello Show"?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.