TODAY’S PHRASE is "keep it 100." Example: Janell has been keeping it 100 since the day I met her, which was years ago in vacation Bible school at my grandma's church.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was on fleek. It means flawlessly styled or groomed; looking great. Example: Wow, Tenisha — your makeup is really on fleek today, your dress is stunning, and your shoes look impossible to walk in.
Breakfast
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country breakfast buffet at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu will be bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee. The cost for as much as you want of all that is $7.
Pickin' and eatin'
It's social hour in Bassett -- all morning long, on Fridays. The Kitchen Pickers will perform from 10 a.m. to noon at the HJDB Event Center (old Bassett High School). Members get in free, and everyone else pays $2. You can show up at 8:30-10 for breakfast ($5), and also stay for lunch ($6), from noon to 1 p.m.
Lenten lunches
Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday (this year, Feb. 26), is the period of 40 days before Easter, when many Christians remember Jesus Christ's withdrawal into the desert for 40 days. Some Christians, such as Catholics, give up a favored treat or vice for Lent.
Churches will celebrate Lent with a series of Lenten lunch services. A variety of soups and bread will be served at each. They will be:
- March 3 at First Presbyterian, with devotions by the Rev. Libby Grammar of First Baptist Church.
- March 10 at Grace Presbyterian, with devotions by the Rev. Ashley Harrington of Starling Avenue Baptist Church.
- March 17 at Christ Episcopal Church, with devotions by the Rev. Keith Spangenberg of Broad St. Christian Church.
- March 24 at Starling Avenue Baptist, with devotions by the Rev. Mike Carrow of Calvary Christian Church.
- March 31 at Broad Street Christian,with devotions by Rev. Kelvin Perry of Grace Presbyterian Church.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dorothy Stoots of the County Line community knew the answer to Wednesday's trivia question about the timing of Easter right off. Easter this year is on April 12, she said (and she's right), and the timing of "Easter is governed by the moon." Easter always falls on "the first Sunday after the first full moon after the first day of spring." Easter always falls between March 22 and April 25.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Macie McAlexander of Martinsville came across today's trivia question while she was looking through her photo albums at home: "Who was beheaded after only nine days as the uncrowned queen of England?" She said she and her husband saw that question, plus its answer, on a billboard while they were touring England and took a picture of it.
