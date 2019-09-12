TODAY’S WORD is lollygag. Example: Y'all quit lollygagging and hurry up!
HURSDAY'S WORD was sialoquent. It means tending to spray saliva while speaking. Example: After the church service, which went 45 minutes past the normal end time, the guest preacher smiled and nodded with an air of self-importance when Shirley complimented him on being so uniquely sialoquent.
The Hodgetwins
Comedians and renowned bodybuilders The Hodgetwins -- 44-year-old Kevin and Keith -- are world-famous, but they are from Martinsville. They are known for ultraconservative viewpoints upon which they expound on videos on their Facebook and YouTube pages. The Hodgetwins are on a comedy tour, and the closest they will come to Martinsville is in Richmond, Sept. 26 at Funnybone Comedy Club.
Their birthday is on Tuesday. If the name "Keith Hodge" sounds familiar to you, that's because their cousin of the same name still lives in the Martinsville area. Like them, he is known for a clever wit and perceptive analyses of society and situations.
Hazardous Waste Day
If old paint cans, car batteries, computer equipment and other types of hazardous waste are piling up at home, don't worry -- you'll soon be able to get rid of it.
Gateway Streetscape Foundation and Henry County will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 12 at 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett (across from Cromwell Street and Bassett Office Supply). There, you will be able to throw away solvents (mineral spirits, paint thinner, turpentine, acetone, etc), paints (oil base, polyurethane, tung oil, deck or oil-base stains, etc.), fuels (gasoline, #2 fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, small engine fuel, heating oil, etc), automobile fluids (motor oil, transmission fluids, antifreeze, etc) and lead acid batteries, computer equipment, cell phones and printer cartridges.
However, don't bring smoke detectors, compressed gas cylinders, explosives, radioactive materials, household cleaners, pesticides, herbicides, drain cleaners, tires, light bulbs or TVs. They will not be accepted.
Fresh hot lunches
Lunch is ready tomorrow ... fresh, steaming-hot fish served with a baked potato, hushpuppies, coleslaw and drink. A fundraiser for the HJDB Event Center will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the former Bassett Printing building. The cost is $8 per plate.
For those who prefer sticking around Collinsville, Love and Hope Ministries will have a free cookout from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Holiday Shopping Center.
TRIVIA ANSWER: In both the movie ""The Sound of Music" and in real life the von Trapp family won first place in the Salzburg Music Festival of 1938.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of the comic book put out by The Hodgetwins and its date?
