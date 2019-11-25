TODAY’S WORD is ameliorate. Example: Caleb took the the ACT for the third time hoping to ameliorate his chances of attending the university.
MONDAY’S WORD was tertiary. It means third in succession. Example: The disease had progressed beyond its first two phases, and by the tertiary phase Elizabeth really got started on the pain pills.
Take this and stuff it
Do you say po-TAY-toe or lean to po-TAH-toe? The Stroller doesn't really care about that. The real question is: stuffing or dressing?
The way The Stroller was raised, turkey came with dressing, as in the Thanksgiving tradition. Stuffing was sort of like dressing but could be served with other items. But that's more about semantics than sensories.
But no matter the word you use, the folks at Food & Wine magazine tell us, there actually is a culinary aspect to this debate. (NOTE: The writer for the magazine also used the potato metaphor, but The Stroller wasn't aware when starting to research the issue.)
"Stuffing is stuffed inside of an animal before cooking (makes sense) and dressing is simply stuffed into your mouth from a separate dish," Michelle Darrisaw wrote in the magazine. You should be forewarned that Darrisaw says she is a Georgian, which is why she spoke the Lord's language by describing her preference for specifically cornbread dressing.
The Stroller actually grew up in a household where the dressing was made with croutons and distributed like scoops of ice cream. And ONLY at Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Hit the road
You know, if you really want to improve your capacity for all that dressing or stuffing, you can get some exercise before you sit down to eat.
A fun opportunity might be the Turkey Day 5K & Family Fun Run, which will be at 9 a.m. Thursday and -- unless you run/walk very slow or eat brunch instead of lunch -- finished in plenty of time for a noon meal, even allowing time to shower beforehand. (The Stroller strongly recommends showering before a gathering on any occasion.)
The race starts at the YMCA, at 2 Starling Ave. in Martinsville and will wind through the area, using trails in and around the city and Henry County. In case you don't convert easily, a 5K is 3.1 miles.
It's not too late to sign up, and the entry fee includes race swag, on-course aid station and post-race food (if you can't wait). The cost is $30 through Wednesday and $35 on race day. Registration is at www.milesinmartinsville.com.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Abraham Lincoln had four pet cats in the White House.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We know that the concept of Thanksgiving began when the pilgrims and Native Americans gathered post-harvest in 1621 near Salem, Mass. But who is responsible for making the day a national holiday and when did that occur?
