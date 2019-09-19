TODAY'S WORD is billingsgate. Example: Vera was thrilled with the attentions of Wilbur, who opened doors and pulled back chairs for her, but she was heavily bothered by his tendency toward billingsgate, and at the least provocation, to boot.
THURSDAY’S WORD was absquatulate. It means to leave suddenly. Example: The congregation was singing a slow song for the altar call -- the pastor hadn't even given the benediction yet -- when Marvin absquatulated.
Breakfasts
There are three breakfasts in the area Saturday, one free and two fundraisers:
- First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have a free breakfast at 8-9:30 a.m.
- The Dyer's Store Volunteer Fire Department will have a fundraising breakfast at 7-9:30 a.m.
- Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have a benefit breakfast to raise money to help with major repairs of a 100-year-old house that is home to a local woman and her 10-year-old daughter. This happens to be a little personal, because the woman is Bulletin staffer Holly Kozelsky. She has been working on restoring this time-worn house for the past six years and figured there were two more years to go, when the church stepped in and said that's too much work for a woman and offered to help. It plans to hire a contractor to do the trickiest tasks. As a bonus, some of the people of the church -- along with many families in the Dyer's Store community -- are descendants of builders and original owners of the house, Silas Minter and sons.
Music
Jim Philpott, Tim Stegall & Friends are performing from 10 a.m. to noon today at the HJDB Event Center. Admission is free, and you can stay for a $6 lunch afterward.
Funny obituary
We continue a look at the hilarious obituary the daughters of Joe Heller of Connecticut wrote after his death on Sept. 8. You can read the whole thing on www.rwwfh.com; scroll down to his name and picture.
"Joe was a frequent customer of the girls' beauty shops, allowing them to 'do' his hair and apply make-up liberally. He lovingly assembled doll furniture and built them a play kitchen and forts in the back yard. During their formative years, Joe made sure that their moral fibers were enriched by both Archie Bunker and Benny Hill. When they began dating, Joe would greet their dates by first running their license plates and checking for bald tires. If their vehicle passed inspection, they were invited into the house, where shotguns, harpoons and sheep 'nutters' were left clearly on display."
THURSDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The superhero Aquaman was born with the Curse of Kordax. He was born Prince Orin, and he had blond hair, which given his native country, was the Curse of Kordax. He was left for dead, then rescued by a lighthouse keeper. Eventually he reclaimed his birthright as the King of Atlantis.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What superhero grew up on the planet Tamaran?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.