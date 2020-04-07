TODAY’S WORD is either comprise or compose. Example: The Girl Scout troop is ______ of nine girls from two different schools. (we are looking at word pairs that are confused easily).
TUESDAY’S WORD was which (as opposed to "that"). If the sentence does not need the clause that the word in question is connecting (i.e., "which has a woodstove"), use "which." If it does (in other words, without it you wouldn't know which cabin you were taking about), use "that." Compare the example, "His cabin, which has a woodstove, is on his uncle’s property." with a similar sentence with a different meaning, "His cabin that has a woodstove is on his uncle's property." In the "which" sentence, it's only one cabin, and the woodstove isn't that important; and in the "that" sentence, he could have many cabins, but the one with the woodstove is at his uncle's.
Community meal
During this time of social isolation, nearly everything is cancelled -- except for good neighborliness. In fact, friendly helpfulness just may be appreciated more now than ever.
To that end, Christ Episcopal Church has kept up its free community meals, on a weekly basis. The only difference is that the meal will have be served take-out only. Plates can be picked up between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m in the parking lot of the Parish House, which is next to the church at 311 E. Church St.
We saved the best for last: The menus is pork barbecue, coleslaw and bread.
#WheresYourArtWednesday
Today is a day for seeing and talking about public art around Martinsville and Henry County, and keeping in connection with others who are doing the same, with #WheresYourArtWednesday.
Each day of the week has a theme with Piedmont Arts, and Piedmont Arts is sharing pictures, comments and videos on those topics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore explains: "Each daily post has a corresponding hashtag, so you can follow that hashtag to get updated when we make a new post. You can also use the hashtags to share your posts with Piedmont Arts. For example, if you do a craft that was posted on #TryItOutTuesday, you can post a picture of your craft and use the hashtag in your post. That way, we can see that post and share it on our page."
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Starting in the early to mid-1990s and continuing for the rest of his life, comedian Richard Pryor used a power-operated mobility scooter to get around, because of MS, which he said stood for "More S**t" but conventionally is known as multiple sclerosis. The last time he was in a movie, he was on the scooter playing an auto-repair shop manager named Arnie in David Lynch's 1979 "Lost Highway."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was Richard Pryor's last television appearance?
