TODAY’S WORD is teleprompter. Example: If you pay careful attention to the TV news, sometimes you notice a news anchor's eyes move from side to side as he or she reads the teleprompter -- especially with the new reporters, who aren't used to it yet.
TUESDAY’S WORD was sequester. It means to set aside (from outside influence). Example: The IRS will return sequestered funds to businesses that were affected by a recent Office of Management and Budget determination regarding the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985. (Source: “IRS to restore some sequestered funds” by Jeff Stimpson, Jan. 17, Accounting Today)
Dance and bingo
The Bassett Moose Lodge is having two fundraisers to help one woman.
Teresa Foster of Figsboro is needing a double lung transplant. She just got the news in July, she told The Stroller, and is on the list for the operation. Afterward, she will need to relocate for three months.
A dance is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Saturday, with $5 admission (but you always could give more). Blue Connection, a bluegrass band from Salem, will perform.
Bingo games will be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 6, with doors opening at 5. This event features 21 games for $20, with extra packs $10, as well as door prizes, 50/50 raffle, a television raffle and auction items.
The Bassett Moose Lodge is located at 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett.
Wonder why ...
Why do they call it "chili" if it's hot?
How do you write "zero" in Roman numerals?
Have you ever seen a toad on a toadstool?
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Two of the largest pipe organs in the world are in venues other than churches. The largest in terms of the number of pipes is in the Atlantic City Convention Hall. The Wanamaker Organ inside the seven-story Grand Court at Macy's Center City is played every day at noon and at closing (6 p.m.). Byron Corcoran, who retired 13 years ago from 26 years as the music director at First United Methodist Church (after a career with the U.S. Army Band), said he has "been present and sung with both organs." He said he was calling The Stroller to say that the Atlantic City organ mentioned in the trivia question has been dissembled. Aand shortly after, he called back to say that his wife, Judy, told him that she had read that it had been restored. Online sources show that to be the case, with the organ at its worst around 2009, then back to working well by a couple of years ago.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Martinsville organist and music director Robert Chapman retired after the Sunday service at Broad Street Christian Church, and we are taking advantage of his knowledge for trivia questions this week, such as this one: The pipe organ comprises many sets of handmade pipes. What is one set of 61 pipes called?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.