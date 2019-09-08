TODAY’S WORD is mumpsimus. Example: The community simply could not advance with such a mumpsimus from its leader, and worse, his foolish bumblings in dealing with surrounding municipalities often embarrassed its residents.
SUNDAY'S WORD is flibbertigibbet. It means a frivolous, flighty or excessively talkative person. Example: "How do you find a word that means Maria? A flibbertigibbet! A will-o'-the wisp! A clown!" (Source: the song "Maria" from "The Sound of Music," 1959, Rogers and Hammerstein)
Riddles from Rob
Stroller contributor Rob Johnson shared these mental challenges, and the answers are below.
- Can you name three consecutive days without using the words Wednesday, Friday or Sunday?
- This is an unusual paragraph. I'm curious as to just how quickly you can find out what is so unusual about it. It looks so ordinary and plain that you would think nothing was wrong with it. In fact, nothing is wrong with it! It is highly unusual though. Study it and think about it, but you still may not find anything odd. But if you work at it a bit, you might find out. Try to do so without any coaching.
Endowment golf tournament
Martinsville City Public Schools Endowment will have its 11th annual golf tournament on Sept. 19, starting at 11:45 a.m. with lunch. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. Registration is $100 per person or $400 per team, which includes mulligan, red tee, lunch, drinks and cocktails after the game. Sponsorships at various levels are being accepted, as are cash donations. To participate, call Travis Clemons at 276-403-5722 or Dru Ingram at 276-790-4386. Lunch and golf will be at Chatmoss Country Club.
Faery Festival
Take a flight of fancy with the fifth annual Virginia Faery Festival on Sept. 20-22, just outside Stuart. The event features a fairy-themed marketplace with artists from around the country, entertainment, children's activities and camping. Basic admission is $10 for adults, $5 for big kids and free for little kids, and it's held at Spirithaven Farm, the home of Front Porch Fest. Visit http://www.virginiafaeryfestival.com and the Bulletin's Mark Your Calendar on Friday for more information.
Riddle answers
- Yesterday, today and tomorrow.
- The letter e -- the most common in the English alphabet -- does not appear.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Miley Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus, but, according to family legend, when she was little, she smiled so much she ended up being called "Smiley," later simplified to "Miley." In 2008 she changed her name to "Miley Ray Cyrus," partly in honor of her grandfather, Democratic politician Ronald Ray Cyrus from Kentucky. Her father is singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Sometimes she has been called Miley Ray Hemsworth, because of a brief marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In "The Sound of Music," there were seven von Trapp children. How many were there in real life?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.