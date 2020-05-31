TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word loc. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Today's youth, spoiled by the GPS, will never know how tricky it was to find a location on a huge paper map.
SUNDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word mem. It means remember. Some English words formed from it include remember, commemorate, memorable, memento, memoir and memo. Example: "Shannon, remember to take your Vitamin D this morning!" her sister shouted from the hall.
Farmers market
The Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market is back with real shopping, although with the pandemic safety measures that are common today, and continuing with pre-orders as well.
Customers who aren't sick have been allowed on site for the past two Saturdays. All vendors have been required to wear masks and gloves, even before the governor instituted the mask rule, which started Friday. They also have had to sanitize hands between customers. Customers also have been required to wear face coverings and wash hands or use hand santizer often.
The tables have been rearranged to allow for social distancing, and the parking lot has been marked off with more free space, as well. Because of that, if needed, people can park in the NCI lot across the street.
If you pay for your produce with SNAP or EBT, your dollars are doubled thanks to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness and Virginia Fresh Match.
Today's chuckles
- Why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.
- How do you drown a hipster? Throw him in the mainstream.
- How does Moses make tea? He brews.
- What kind of exercises do lazy people do? Diddly-squats.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The turkey is the state bird for Alabama, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and South Carolina. It almost was the national bird as well, but it was beaten out by the bald eagle for that honor. Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey as the national bird. After the bald eagle was chosen, Franklin wrote in a letter to his daughter that the bald eagle was "of bad moral character" and that the turkey was "more respectable."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Beep beep! In Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons, Wile E. Coyote was always chasing the Road Runner but never catching him. Instead, the coyote ended up with accidents, such as being squashed by a falling boulder or running off a cliff. The characters were created in 1948 for Warner Brothers by Chuck Jones and Michael Maltese. The Road Runner of cartoons is depicted as blue or sometimes purple, but there is a real road runner bird, too, and that one is brown. It's a funny-looking (the cartoons got that right) cuckoo with a long tail and tall crest. The road runner is the state bird of which state?
