TODAY'S WORD is donnybrook. Example: While Tansy washed the dishes, she could hear the screaming and crashing of her children's donnybrook in the living room, but she just couldn't rouse herself to leave the relative calm of her kitchen to go in there and deal with that.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD is pandiculation. It means a stretching and stiffening after fatigue or sleep. Example: Birds chirped outside, a pink haze of dawn crept through the window, and Bethany lazily relished in pandiculation, still half in and half out of sleep.
Stuart Farmers Market
During Friday's farmers market in Stuart, Patrick County Master Gardeners will be there from 8 a.m. to noon to answer your questions about plants and related topics. They also have special plans lined up for each Friday in October: the 4th, tool sharpening at $2 per knife and $3 per tool; the 11th, fresh donuts from the Duck Donuts Mobile Truck; the 18th, the start of the Apple Dumpling Festival; and again on the 25th, Master Gardeners.
Country breakfast
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country-style breakfast at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu will be bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, grits and apples, as well as milk, orange juice and coffee, all for $7.
Apple butter
Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have apple butter for sale Saturday, ready for pickup at 10:30 a.m. The cost will be $7 per quart and $4 per pint.
Joe Heller's obituary
Folks are still laughing at the comical yet loving obituary written for Joe Heller of Connecticut by his daughters. He "made his last undignified and largely irreverent gesture on September 8, 2019, signing off on a life, in his words, 'generally well-lived and with few regrets,'" they told the world. They mentioned his childhood: "Being born during the Depression shaped Joe's formative years and resulted in a lifetime of frugality, hoarding and cheap mischief, often at the expense of others.
"Being the eldest was a dubious task, but he was up for the challenge and led and tortured his siblings through a childhood of obnoxious pranks, with his brother, Bob, generally serving as his wingman. Pat, Dick and Kathy were often on the receiving end of such lessons as 'Ding Dong, Dogsh*t' and thwarting lunch thieves with laxative-laced chocolate cake and excrement meatloaf sandwiches. His mother was not immune to his pranks as he named his first dog 'Fart' so she would have to scream his name to come home if he wandered off."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Superman’s name when he is living as a regular person and not as a superhero is Clark Kent.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What name was Superman given when he was born on the planet Krypton?
