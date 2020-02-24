TODAY’S PHRASE is "full send." Example: Bernie suddenly threw his notes aside and went full send into delivering his first sermon.
MONDAY’S WORD was extra (slang). It means over the top. Example: When Betty brought the platter of assorted handmade and theme-decorated snacks to the kids’ meeting area, the other kids drooled in anticipation but her own seventh-grader raised an eyebrow and said, coolly, “Mama, you didn’t have to be so extra.”
Surviving fire
Russell and Joyce Wimbush's home on 284 Watering Hole Drive, Patrick Springs, was destroyed by fire on Wednesday -- but the family Bible is only burned around the edges, not on the areas with words or pictures.
The Wimbushes' son, Tony Wimbush of Raleigh, N.C., is hosting a fundraiser for his parents on Facebook. He is asking $65,000, because his parents had "the smallest [insurance] policy ever," plus are dealing with hospital bills, from being treated for smoke inhalation.
In just four days, the 40 people have donated a total of $11,093 to the couple.
In the meantime, Russell and Joyce Wimbush are staying at The Penny House in Patrick County, which Tony described as under the care of area United Methodist Churches. They should be able to stay there for up a month; and, meanwhile, Tony is in town Tuesday, to help them with options on getting a modular home put on their land.
'Lyrics to My Life'
Local producer and spoken word artist Natalie Hodge will lead the way through a black history program, "Lyrics to My Life," in various sessions Tuesday at Patrick Henry Community College: 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Through lyrics, music and pictures, the program will reflect on the trials and triumphs of black people throughout history. The event is free and open to the public, and PHCC's Campus Life group will provide snacks for students.
DMV in Stuart
The mobile unit of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be in Stuart, at 106 Rucker St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The full range of services, including the REAL ID, are available at that mobile office. There are no appointments; people will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Bloody Mary" was the nickname for Mary I (1516-1558), aka Mary Tudor, the queen of England and Ireland from 1553-1558 until her death. She was the daughter of Catherine of Aragon and Henry VIII -- who, ironically, divorced Catherine, supposedly because she did not produce any sons who would be heir to the throne. She got the nickname "Bloody Mary" because of how viciously she tried to get Protestantism out of England, in hopes to bring back Catholicism.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the original singers of the Family 5 Gospel Singers, who began in 1945 and are still going strong today.
