TODAY’S WORD is ostentatious. Example: "I thought the food tasted pretty good, but her decorations were simply too ostentatious for me," Gwen said.
TUESDAY’S WORD was ameliorate. It means to take steps to improve. Example: Caleb took the ACT for the third time hoping to ameliorate his chances of attending the university.
On the road again?
Are you traveling Wednesday for your holiday? If you are, prayers and blessings. Because it could be a rough one.
If you are driving, The Stroller trusts you know your route well and the bad spots to avoid, such as I-95 just about anywhere, right?
But if you are flying, well, the busiest travel days every year are the Wednesday and Sunday bracket of Thanksgiving, because, the experts say, the day of the holiday is always set and employers often give Friday as a day off (or people grab it -- have you been in the ghost houses that are offices on the day after Thanksgiving?).
Airlines For America, a trade organization, says a record 31.6 million of us will fly this holiday period. That's 3.7% more than last year (if you flew then, you can gauge that increase). Busiest day of all: Sunday, when about 3.1 million are expected to fly. And Wednesday is of course second, with 2.98 million flying.
Your best bet was to have left already. Or, even better, you can -- yes -- stroll!
Holiday meals
The big Thanksgiving Eve feed by The Harvest Foundation Youth Board is at 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Martinsville High School, where about 3,000 will be fed.
But if you need something smaller, Christ Episcopal Church will offer a free community meal at 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dining will be in the undercroft of the church, which is located at 311 East Church St., across the street from the Blue Ridge Public Library in Martinsville.
You are welcome what promises to be a home-cooked meal of pot roast with potatoes and carrots, salad, bread and dessert. There will be live music and fellowship.
Eat with neighbors
But if you missed Thanksgiving dinner, Stanleytown United Methodist Church, on 24 Maplewood Ave., is staging another Neighbors Eating Together free meal this Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. And the menu sounds like the best leftovers: turkey casserole, sweet potato casserole, green beans, rolls, desserts and drinks. Questions? Call 276-629-2256.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1863 President Abraham Lincoln declared a national day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens” to be celebrated on the last Thursday in November. Yes, he declared that in the middle of the Civil War, which would seem like a good cause.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which starch do Americans consume to the greatest extent in their feasts on Thanksgiving Day: stuffing or potatoes?
