Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, BLAND, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRAYSON, HENRY, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PULASKI, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. * UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN MAY PRODUCE ANOTHER INCH OF RAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. THIS RAIN WILL BE FALLING ON SATURATED GROUND AND MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY IN AREAS OF STEEP TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW- LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. LANDSLIDE POTENTIAL IS ALSO INCREASED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.