FRIDAY’S WORD is the Latin root word cur. It means run. Some English words with it are current (run with the time), concur (run with), recur (run again) – you see the pattern … incur, occur, courier, current and even cursive. Example: When Jaxon lived in New York City for a few years after high school, he worked as a bike courier, running packets from one office to the other.
If you are familiar with regional or old-timey talk, or if you read Martin Clark's novels, you've come across the word "cur." The Stroller admits to not having recognized the word "cur" while reading one of Clark’s books, but figured out easily from the context in the book that it means a stray dog. A Google dictionary check shows it to be an aggressive dog or one that is in poor condition, especially a mongrel; Merriam-Webster calls it a mongrel or inferior dog; and Cambridge Dictionary calls it a mongrel, especially one that is frightening or fierce. The Stroller ended up noticing that most, if not all, of Clark's books use that word, and since has noticed the word elsewhere, too.
With the current Word of the Day being the Latin root word "cur," the Stroller wondered if that's where "cur" the dog comes from. "Cur" means to run, so perhaps dogs are called that because they run around?
Nope. A consultation with the American Heritage dictionary shows that "cur" for dogs goes back to the Middle English “curre,” no definition given, and the Google dictionary gives it from the Old Norse "kurr" which means grumbling. Hmm. It's easier to imagine a dog running around than grumbling, but with the meaning of “cur,” you can kind of see both.
Today's chuckle
From Rob Johnson: When a man steals your wife, there's no better revenge than to let him keep her.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The honeyguide bird has a unique relationship with humans. This wild bird deliberately leads people to bee colonies. Why? Because they eat wax, as well as larvae and some insects, spiders and occasionally fruits. They lead people to bee colonies, and after the people have scooped out the honey, the birds feast on the wax and larvae left behind. In fact, wild honeyguides have been seen to understand the call of humans to accompany them on a honey-wax gathering mission. Some experts believe that the honeyguide bird and humans have had this deal going back 1.9 million years. Before you get exciting thinking a honeyguide might help you out, note that these birds live in Africa and Asia.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What bird has the nickname “harvester bird”?
