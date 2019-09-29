TODAY’S WORD is gonzo. Example: While Cherise read The New York Times, Martinsville Bulletin and Roanoke Times, her husband was a real fan of the gonzo he would find on the web, leading to their having different perspectives on the issues.
SUNDAY'S WORD was godwottery. It means overelaborate style of speech or gardening. Example: Lucille couldn't stand her neighbor's godwottery, with all those groupings of shrubs and trees and flowers that didn't have any uniting principle.
Riddles (see answers below)
- What is white when it's dirty and black when it's clean?
- What can travel around the world while staying in a corner?
- A man is 24 years old but only has had six birthdays. How is that possible?
- Under pressure is the only way I work, and by myself is the only way I'm hurt. What am I?
Asset protection
A program by certified elder law attorney Robert W. Haley at New College Institute on Wednesday explains how long-term care affects finances and assets -- and vice-versa. The free program, "Asset Protection & Medicaid Planning," starts at noon. To attend, RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Fido's finds big sale
Fido's Finds and Kittie's Kollectibles, the thrift shop that benefits the SPCA, will have a big basement sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Saturday sale coincides with Oktoberfest, uptown Martinsville's big yearly festival. Also going on Saturday will be Charity League's annual big sale, Bargain Fair, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 242 Franklin St.
Concert
After all the shopping Saturday morning, you can let loose with a concert Saturday night. The Rogues will perform at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
Mothers of young kids
MOPS -- Mothers of Preschoolers -- is a social group for mothers of little kids. It will have a regular meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville. Next gatherings will be Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Dec. 6. Children are welcome, even those older and younger than preschool age.
MOPS is part of MOPS International, which started in 1973 "when a group of moms of young children banded together to share their lives and parenting journeys." Now the group has grown to have a presence in more than 60 countries.
Riddle answers
- A chalkboard
- A stamp
- He was born on Feb. 29.
- A diamond
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The fictional superhero Peter Parker turns into Spider-man.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did Peter Parker get his superpowers?
