TODAY’S WORD is blackjack. Example: “Woodcutters were being paid two dollars a load for seasoned pine delivered in the city; but the blackjack that Jeeter tried to make people buy for fuel never brought him more than fifty or seventy-five cents.” (Source: “Tobacco Road” by Erskine Caldwell, 1932)
TUESDAY’S WORD was fulvous. It means reddish yellow; tawny. Example: “Ganus was a tall, graceful boy of eighteen with handsome fulvous coloring and closely cropped black hair.” (Source: “A Place Called Estherville” by Erskine Caldwell, 1952)
Christmas Riddles (answers below)
- I come with many colors, so beautiful and bright -- I turn so many houses into a beautiful sight. What am I?
- What did the Christmas tree say to the Christmas stocking?
Horticulture open house
Open houses at Magna Vista High School’s Horticulture Department are popular — especially at the two high points of the year, Christmas decorating and summer gardens. This year’s Christmas open house will be from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The students will have for sale silk designs including wreaths, ornaments, swags, signs, centerpieces and their famous poinsettias, cheerfully wrapped for the holidays.
Family traditions
Kelsie and Lloyd Dickerson hosted family dinners, especially on Sundays, for more than 30 years. So many people came that they had to move the dinners to the basement to accommodate everyone, wrote their granddaughter, Teresa L. Carter. Before they died, they encouraged their family to keep the love alive with continued family reunions and events. Eventually the big meals moved to an uncle’s backyard, with guitar-playing and food a-plenty. Now the crowd is so big they all gather at Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle in Axton.
Siblings are Idabelle Finley, James Dickerson, Loney Martin (the oldest sibling, who will be 90 in February), A.D. Dickerson, Lloyd Herman Dickerson, Marvia Dickerson Mebane, Shirley Dickerson, Loretta Dickerson Callands, Helen Coles [and] June Dickerson, Carter wrote.
“I can relate to my grandparents, and now I know why my parents would open their doors, especially on Sundays, to feed the community, church family. My parents didn’t make much money at the time, but they shared with so many people. ... I often wondered how she could take a pack of chicken and seemed like she fed the whole neighborhood,” Carter wrote. Now the family is compiling a cookbook.
The family’s next event will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 14. Williams Group, Psalms 108 and the Faithful Travelers will sing.
Riddle answers
- Christmas lights
- Aren’t you sick and tired of just hanging around?
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired in 1965.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Lucy and Linus,” the theme song for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” was produced for what jazz album?
