TODAY’S WORD is flibbertigibbet. Example: "How do you find a word that means Maria? A flibbertigibbet! A will-o'-the wisp! A clown!" (Source: the song "Maria" from "The Sound of Music," 1959, Rogers and Hammerstein)
FRIDAY'S WORD is widdershins. It means counterclockwise. Example: The children ran widdershins around the babysitter.
Riddles
Stroller contributor Rob Johnson sent in these:
- A murderer is sentenced to death. He has to choose between three rooms. The first is full of raging fires, the second is full of assassins with loaded guns, and the third is full of lions that haven't eaten in 3 years. Which room is safest for him?
- What is black when you buy it, red when you use it and gray when you throw it away?
In the art studio
A popular local artist is coming to Piedmont Arts to teach how to create in various forms of media.
Karen Despot will start teaching Thursday afternoons, starting in the fall, with sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. You can use the acrylic or oil paints or colored pencils at the museum, and she will give guidance, at a cost of $35/$30 per session.
Also coming to Piedmont Arts this fall will be classes in barn quilts, funnel drag (it involves using a straw and a blow torch), creating designs by pouring paint through things with holes and "Holiday Mixology." The Bulletin's Mark Your Calendar on Friday will have details about the classes, or visit www.piedmontarts.org.
Horne Home Walkathon
The Henry County Baptist Association's annual Horne Home Walkathon will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the home, at 418 Mulberry Road. In this fundraiser for the home's maintenance, you can walk with the group or just wait behind, perhaps in the rocking chairs on the home's deep, inviting porch. It's OK to work up an appetite while walking, because a hotdog lunch will be served to participants afterward.
Riddle answers
- The third room. Lions that haven't eaten in 3 years are dead. That one was easy, right?
- Charcoal, as it is used in barbecuing.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Billy Ray Cyrus’s daughter is Miley Cyrus, 26. She started out as a squeaky-clean teen idol when she played the main character in the Disney Channel's kids' show "Hannah Montana," with stylish clothes and long, flowing chestnut hair -- but by her early 20s she had her hair cut short and colored blonde, had shed most of her clothes as well and switched to a risque persona. She seems to be leveling out somewhat now and has been announcing plans for three new EPs under a larger project titled "She Is: Miley Cyrus."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is Miley Cyrus's real name, and how did she come to be called Miley?
