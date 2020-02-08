TODAY’S WORD is heterogeneous. Example: Frank's parties are always fun because he has a heterogeneous guest list: poets, artists, construction workers, scientists, singers, bureaucrats and a beauty queen.
FRIDAY’S WORD was antechamber. It means a small room leading to a large one. Example: “I stepped into spare, medieval grandeur, a bare stone antechamber lined with palm trees in brass pots and faded, once-elegant carpets." (Source: “The Jungle Prince of Delhi” by Ellen Barry, New York Times, Nov. 22)
Coffee with a cop
You can chat over coffee or breakfast with city police officers on Tuesday. From 8 to 10 a.m. at the Hardee's at 547 Memorial Blvd., local officers will be ready to socialize during "Coffee with Cops."
Bridge
The game of bridge is alive and well in Stuart, and new players are welcomed. Bridge games begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Stuart Library.
Galentine's Day
Yep, you read that right -- it's GAL-entine's day, when a lady doesn't have to wait for a man to have a good time on Feb. 14 ... well, in this case, on Feb. 13, this Thursday.
Galentine's Day has been growing in popularity in recent years. It's when female friends get together on Valentine's Day to have a good time. Keeping you free for your date or your pals on Friday, the Martinsville Library will host Galentine's Day fun on Thursday. It will feature mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails) and chocolates, and a rom-com (romantic comedy) movie will be show. It's free to attend; just call the library at 276-403-5430 to register.
Today's chuckle
A woman in the grocery store was walking around with a screaming baby. She kept repeating, "Susan, be calm. Don't cry, Susan. Keep it under control, Susan."
"Wow, you have a lot of patience with little Susan," a woman said.
"What do you mean?" said the harried mother. "I'm Susan."
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Tommy was a 13-year-old German Shepherd mix who attended church in Brindisi, Italy. He was a stray taken in by Maria Lochi, whom he would follow everywhere, including church, where he waited outside. At her funeral, he was allowed to follow behind her casket into the church. From then on, he went to church for every Mass, baptism, wedding and funeral. He always sat in front of the pulpit, facing the congregation. When it was time for Communion, priests walked around him so as not to disturb him. Three months after his mistress died, Tommy died -- of a heart attack.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We've been talking lately (through the trivia questions) about loyal dogs. What was the story of Shep, who got so much fan mail that the Great Northern Railroad assigned a secretary to help with responses - whose obituary was published nationwide in 1942 - and who is honored by a statue in Fort Benton, Montana?
