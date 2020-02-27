TODAY’S WORD is flex (in its slang usage). Example: "Big flex!" Jake told his mom. "I just got accepted into the number one college of my choice."
THURSDAY’S PHRASE was “throwing shade.” It's a current slang term that means someone is doing something sneaky toward something or someone else. Example: I hate working with Bernard, because he’s always throwing shade.
Movietime
When you hear "what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas," kids' stuff may be the furthest thing from your mind. ... But if you hear, "what happens in the barn, stays in the barn," that points toward wholesome family fun.
"What happens in the barn stays in the barn" is the catchphrase used in an animated family movie that will be shown at 6:30 this evening in the library of the Spencer-Penn Centre. We can't tell you the title, and the reason for that is because it's a movie that is currently popular and might be in theaters, so the movie studio lets non-profit agencies such as Spencer-Penn, as well as parks-and-recreation departments and libraries, show it as long as they don't announce its name in advertising. While the movie studio is supporting local community centers and gatherings, it still doesn't want to lose a paying customer who would go see it free instead of pay to see it in a theater.
What you could pay for tonight, if money is burning a hole in your pocket, is pizza. There will be plenty of pizza, as well as popcorn and water.
If you're still curious about the movie, Spencer-Penn Centre Executive Director Susan Sabin says she will tell you if you call her directly and ask: 276-957-5757.
Bingo!
Feeling lucky? The Fieldale Heritage Festival will be hosting bingo games at 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Fieldale Recreation Center at 70 Marshall Way. The prizes will be Pampered Chef products.
Fish fry
Before you head out to bingo, fill up on hot, flaky, delicious fried fish in Horsepasture. The Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad will have a fish fry on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Robotics open house
Two robots will be in action at the PC Rocket Robotics open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Stuart, and the kids in charge of them will explain everything that went into making them possible. They are members of the FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST LEGO League Robotics teams. Their open house will be at PC Robotics, which is at 137 N. Main St., Stuart. The lab is behind the large glass door beside Tom's Barber shop; just go down the steps. There also is a disabled-accessible entrance out back; take the alley beside the Sprint store.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Statue of Liberty weighs 225 tons (450,000 pounds).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In her right hand, the Statue of Liberty holds up a torch. What does she hold in her left hand?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.