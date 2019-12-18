TODAY’S WORD is droll. Example: "His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow," from "A Visit from St. Nicholas," by Clement Moore.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was resolute. It means marked by firm determination, being resolved. Example: Mom remains resolute in having roast beef, not ham, as the entree for Christmas dinner.
Who has been fabulous?
Linda Pulliam sent us a nomination for our Fabulous 5, a plan to honor a quintet of citizens in the region who have contributed mightily to the quality of our community. We want to know who you think should be honored.
We have some good ideas, but more minds are better than just The Stroller and friends.
So send us a name and short explainer to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. We will publish our choices -- and the list of nominees -- on New Year's Day!
Our holiday spirit
There’s always a poll or survey or statistical analysis on something. So CenturyLink crunched numbers to find out which state was the “grinchiest.” Virginia ranked No. 30! CenturyLink said last year Virginia was No. 9 on the list of states with most Christmas spirit.
CenturyLink came up with this ranking based on two statistical analyses: online activity and area culture. Analysts looked for searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses and wrapping paper and stuff like that, along with number of Christmas tree farms per capita and amount of charitable donations.
Yeah, sounds nebulous.
The top three states with the most spirit? Tennessee, North Carolina and Utah. Maybe those first two have been sneaking across the border and stealing our spirit.
The worst: California, Hawaii and Nevada. We guess losses at the gambling tables affects the mood.
Gallery fun time
Tonight is one of those fun happy hours at Piedmont Arts, at the corner of Market Street and Starling Avenue in Martinsville.
"Art at Happy Hour: Hands, Head, Heart" is at 5-7. As usual you can do a casual walk and talk through the museum's exhibits.
And there will be complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
And at this time of year you can see the garden lit spectacularly for the holidays by Ian Hogg of Martinsville. He has created the “tree” from more than 3,000 lights strung on wire and suspended in the air between two trees. That display will remain lit through New Year’s Day.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) start tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve in 1955. It has continued every year since then. Google started tracking Santa in 2004.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: "A Visit from St. Nicholas" -- a poem by Clement Moore that typically is called "The Night Before Christmas -- names Santa Claus's eight reindeer (Rudolph was added a century later). Where did those names come from?
