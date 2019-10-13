TODAY’S WORD is swinery. Example: Julie thought the swinery on “Mad Men” was just fictional, but her grandfather assured her that was the way people acted in the workplace and society at large in the 1960s.
SUNDAY’S WORD was shenanigan. It means mischievous activity. Example: While Tyler completed all his chores before lunchtime, Jake was up to his usual shenanigans.
Riddles (answers below)
1. Many things can create one. It can be of any shape or size. It is created for various reasons, and it can shrink or grow with time. What is it?
2. Your doctor gives you three pills and tells you to take one every half hour. How much time will have passed by the time you’ve taken all three pills?
Craft shows
Sunday’s Stroller mentioned the popular Bassett Band Fall Craft Show, which will be held Nov. 23-24. But that’s not the only one. Just up the road and down the calendar, the HJDB Event Center (that’s the old J.D. Bassett High School) will hold a Christmas Vendor Craft Fair.
Their craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. Organizers are accepting vendors, with a $20 fee which includes an 8-foot table and two chairs. The event will feature music and hourly door prizes.
Social media
What if an FBI agent were to tell you how what you put on Facebook could compromise you?
Would it make you think twice?
Wednesday evening, Dr. Edna Reid, a retired FBI intelligence analyst, along with Doctor of Information Sciences and Technology Kathleen Moore will present “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Social Media: Social Media Data and Monitoring” from 6:30-8 at New College Institute. Their program will present an in-depth discussion of the online risks and the remarkable abilities of social media platforms. To RSVP, call Ruby Jones at 403-5605 or email rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Blessing animals
Teresa Biggs invites you and your fur baby to St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Blessing of the Animals service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The church is off Spruce Street Extension in Martinsville.
“St. Francis of Asisi was known for his devotion to animals and humans,” she said, and this service inspired by him “recognizes the mighty power of God who created all. He created animals to love and serve, and we have an obligation to love and serve” animals.
Usually dogs and cats come (church members have donated treats to give them), but all are welcome — last year’s service even had a goat, she said.
There’s just one catch: Be sure any pet you bring is on a leash. “We don’t have anybody to move fast enough to catch them if they run away,” she quipped.
Riddle answers
1. A hole.
2. One hour.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A baby turkey is called a poult.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where do wild turkeys sleep?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.