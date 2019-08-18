TODAY'S WORD is portend. Example: The resignation atop one of Hong Kong’s best-known international brands could portend greater pressure from Beijing on Hong Kong’s business community as the protests intensify. (Source: Cathay Pacific C.E.O. Quits as China’s Power Looms Over Hong Kong Protests" by Raymond Zhong and Ezra Cheung, New York Times, Aug. 16)
SUNDAY'S WORD was bicameral. It means of a legislative body's having two arms or branches. Example: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Republicans are prepared "to work in a bipartisan, bicameral way to address the recent mass murders which have shaken our nation," but his statement made no mention of any timeline to do so — and it didn't mention the word "guns." (Source: "Mitch McConnell ignores calls from Democratic lawmakers to end Senate recess for gun control vote" by Dareh Gregorian and Frank Thorp V, NBC News, Aug. 5.)
Hardcore tomatoes
Nellie Minter and Betty J. Kanipe have pointed out that the tomatoes they are getting this year have hard, white cores in them. Mel Rodriguez had some bad luck with white cores in some Cherokee Purples, and Rita Johnson Smith also ended up with white cores in tomatoes she bought. Suzanne Fuhrmeiter's tomatoes have had white centers but otherwise have been tasty.
Paula Plaster Wood and Heather Bryant Hammock report that the tomatoes they've come across this summer have been marvelous, no hard cores. Bettie Draper Bowles' tomatoes have been "very meaty and delicious, which made canning great."
Dorothy Vestal has several varieties, all with white hard spots and cores. She said she figures it's because of the weather being hot and humid. Elizabeth Smith Wotring found advice from the University of Illinois Extension, which agrees with that reason. "Just cut the affected areas out," it states.
Some tomatoes always have significant cores, said Donna Prillaman. That's the case with standard heirlooms, including German Johnsons; and some new varieties, such as Beefsteak, have them too. Despite the cores, the "heirlooms should rank above all others" because of their superior taste. She recently had a German Johnson that "was like candy."
What has been your experience this summer with tomatoes? Call or email The Stroller to join in the conversation.
Today's chuckle
- What do you call a nun who sleepwalks? A Roman Catholic.
- Why did the scarecrow win an award? He was outstanding in his field.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Weights, Measures, and Conversion Factors for Agricultural Commodities and Their Products” specifies the lengths for measuring units link, rod and chain, used along with foot, meter and mile in describing distances in surveys. A link is 0.66 feet long, or 8 inches. A rod is 16.5 feet long, or one-quarter of a chain. A chain is 66 feet long, also equal to 4 rods or 0.0125 mile, or roughly 20 meters.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a rod, in terms of surveys, and how did it get to become the standard?