TODAY’S WORD is snafu. "Corporal Pyle was supposed to clean the latrine, but ran into a snafu."
SUNDAY'S WORD was obtuse. And this is a "cute" definition: In geometry obtuse means an angle greater than 90 degrees and less than 180. Otherwise it means stupid. "Larry has a cute angle, but he's being a bit obtuse," Mr. Hardy said.
Andy's episodes
That My Word piece in the Bulletin the other day about Aunt Bee's cats -- as in Frances Bavier, "Aunt Bee" from The Andy Griffith Show -- generated many great memories. Some of you have watched the show loyally on reruns and probably can quote chapter and verse about your favorite characters and episodes.
One given: Any true fan of TAGS prefers the black-and-white seasons, when Barney was the deputy and the show seemed more true to its era.
Som saying that, The Stroller decided to stroll (pun intended) down memory lane and offer five episodes that resonated in our decades of watching. You may have a different list. If so, zip an email to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. We'll print your list, too.
Here's our list:
- Aunt Bee's pickles: those "kerosene cucumbers."
- Barney's new car: a really smooth ride.
- Sit down an rest: a sermon for life.
- Escaped convict: Andy again outsmarts the big-city guys.
- The spaghetti dinner episode: our bone to the color series.
Weather carols
The frosted window panes in the area this week made us think about "Frosted Windowpanes," a really nice holiday song. But it also made us ask: Why are some songs about, well, weather relegated to the holiday season. Why is "Walking In A Winter Wonderland" a holiday song? No lyrics mention Christmas, just cold weather and snow. "Frosty the Snowman" was a jolly, happy soul, but he didn't have anything to do with the birth of Jesus or Santa Claus. We wonder.
How do you give thanks?
Thanksgiving gets lost between Halloween and the overpowering encroachment of Christmas. It's not just in the retail establishments, either. Who watches the "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"? You watch the transformational Christmas show and the "Great Pumpkin" faithfully. We struggle in social consciousness to give Thanksgiving its due.
Thankfully there are those who remember. There are numerous worship services and community meals for those in need and of course our own personal family gorge-fests.
So what are your Thanksgiving traditions that resonate? How do you celebrate? We want to know so we can share those thoughts and opportunities with everyone. Send them to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: CBS first broadcast the seasonal classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" in 1966.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Before comedy dominated his career, Andy Griffith starred as a very dark character in a dramatic movie. What was that movie?
