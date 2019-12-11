TODAY’S WORD is bauble. Example: Every year, a few of the baubles were lost to the frolicking cats, who could not resist the forbidden delights of the shiny, bright, wobbly Christmas tree.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was ninguid. It means snow-covered. Example: This time last year, most of us were stuck at home looking out at ninguid landscapes.
Breakfast
Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its monthly breakfast at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. This all-you-can-eat buffet includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat or regular), juice and coffee. The cost is $6.
Friday social
The One Day at a Time band will be the performers during Friday's live music session at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Admission is free to members and $2 otherwise. Breakfast, served from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., cost $5, and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m., costs $6.
Friday night fun
Whether you're feeling artistic or like dancing on Friday night, there are ways you can have fun.
At the Spencer-Penn Center, Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
At Piedmont Arts, Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art through a mix of techniques in “Holiday Mixology” at 6-9 p.m. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. The class costs $40, and you would need to register in advance by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting piedmontarts.org.
Scam calls
A Chatmoss resident called The Stroller to share his warning of telephone scams aimed at grandparents.
A man called saying he was the man's grandson. It was pretty convincing, with the difference in the man's voice being attributed to having a cold and being drunk. He was in a bind and needed money.
The grandmother was concerned and feeling like helping the caller, but the grandfather was vigilant. He asked the grandson-impersonator to give his birthday -- the answer was way off -- then to name common relatives. He couldn't, but he used being drunk as an excuse.
To some people, the Chatmoss grandpa said, the explanation of being drunk might be convincing enough. His hope is that if you get such a call, you'll remember having had read about it already happening locally, making it easier to recognize as a scam.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hibernating means sleeping throughout the entire winter, whereas hiemating means spending the winter somewhere.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the region in Finland is rumored to be where Santa Claus lives?
