TODAY’S WORD is cohort. Example: “Actual final accreditation will happen by the time your first cohort will finish the process.” (Source: Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin, talking to the Martinsville Bulletin for a report on PHCC's new physical therapist assistant program.)
FRIDAY’S WORD was clowder. It means a group of cats. Example: Some women are hoping to relocate a clowder of feral cats who live near a local business; call 276-732-6249 if you can take some.
Good News banquet
Annual banquet of the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry will be at 6 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue. Tickets ($15) can be ordered by calling Chaplain Joe Collins at 276-692-2096. Tickets may be available at the door. Collins is the ministry's new chaplain, and he will introduce himself there. His specialty is trauma care.
Christmas Cheer
Based on the numbers of calls the Bulletin's office receives, it seems like everyone loves Christmas Cheer -- both people who like to donate to it, and those who apply to receive its Christmas packages of food and gifts.
Christmas Cheer has a new location this year, in the old video store building (now, that's pulling way back into the memories) at the Leatherwood Food Lion shopping center, which is at the corner of Va. 58 and Va. 57 (Chatham Road).
The office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Applications must be made in person; bring Social Security numbers for all residents of the household, as well as proof of residency.
Donations may be dropped off there or mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA, 24114.
Soups On, Lunch!
The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA will host "Soups On, Lunch!" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. For $5, you can get a bowl of soup or samples of four of the soups, plus a grilled-cheese sandwich, dessert and a drink. All proceeds will support the United Way.
Today's chuckle
- What do sprinters eat before a race? - Nothing ... They fast!
- Why shouldn't you let advanced math intimidate you? It's really as easy as pi!
- Knock, knock. - Who's there? - Hatch. - Hatch who? - Bless you.
- I told my best friend she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised.
- I tried to catch the fog the other day. Mist.
- "What is the quickest way to get to Stuart?" Mr. Cundiff asked the farmer out in Spencer. - "Are you walking or driving?" the farmer asked. - "Driving," Mr. Cundiff said. - "Yes, that would be the quickest."
- Why can you never trust atoms? - They make up everything.
- Why are obtuse angles depressed? - Because they're never right.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Newborn kittens always have blue eyes, which may change color as they get older.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many different sounds can a cat make?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.