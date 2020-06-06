TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word vor. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Shantel had a voracious appetite when she was pregnant.
FRIDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word tele. It means far. Some English words formed from it include telephone, television, telegraph, telegram, telescope, telephoto, telefax, telepathy and telecast. Example: Stanley and Gertie always were amazed that they could watch “I Love Lucy,” which was filmed so far away in Hollywood, on the television in their living room in Oak Level.
Peaceful Gathering
“A Peaceful Gathering of Citizens Who Realize That It’s Time for a Change” will be held today in Stuart, starting at noon, at the Patrick County Courthouse. Pastor Junior Leroy Wimbush of Fresh Harvest Christian Church D.O.C. and the Rev. Richard Spencer will lead in remembrance of all those who have lost their lives to injustice, and in promoting a peaceful space for conversation and relationship. People to attend are encouraged to wear black shirts if they have them, and to bring bottled water to drink.
The church’s Facebook post about it says: “THIS IS NOT a rally, THIS IS NOT a protest, THIS IS NOT a riot, it is a peace memorial for the black community for those that have lost their life to senseless killing by their oppressors. I hope that you will attend, because it is a TIME FOR A CHANGE.
“We will not he tolerating any negative commentary or remarks, as this is about UNITY within the community and taking a Stance against injustice! We love all people as Christ loved the church we are the HUMAN race, we are ONE.”
Today’s chuckle
What did one hat say to the other hat? – You wait here while I go on ahead.
Keys found
A Bulletin reader found a set of keys in the Martinsville High School parking lot. If you’re missing some, send an email to Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com with a description, and we’ll forward it to the finder, for a return.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The state cat of Maine is the Maine Coon Cat; of Maryland, the calico cat; and of Massachusetts, the tabby.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Fewer than half the states have a state dog or cat, but there are so many state foods that many states can’t settle on just one. For example, official Georgia state foods are peanut (state crop), grits (prepared foods), peaches (state fruit), Vidalia onion (state vegetable), Slosheye Trail Big Pig Jig and Shoot the Bull Barbecue Championship. Louisiana has crawfish, gumbo, beignet, strawberry, milk sweet potato and creole tomato, and if that weren’t enough, an entire Official Meal of North Louisiana, which has too many foods to list here. In comparison, Virginia keeps it simple with two. What are they?
