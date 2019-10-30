TODAY’S WORD is cauldron. What has Grandma got simmering in that big, black cauldron hung over the fire?
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was button buck. It means a male fawn. Example: No one knows for sure, but some are guessing that the albino deer is a button buck.
Top 10 singers
Rolling Stone magazine put out a list they called the "Top 100 Singers of All Time." In an earlier edition of The Stroller we listed some in the middle range. Here are there top 10:
10. James Brown
9. Stevie Wonder
8. Otis Redding
7. Bob Dylan
6. Marvin Gaye
5. John Lennon
4. Sam Cooke
3. Elvis Presley
2. Ray Charles
1. Aretha Franklin
Mmm, mmm, good
Twice a year, God's Love Outreach Ministry puts on quite a spread with its Soul Food Buffet: fried chicken, meat loaf, pig feet, barbecue ribs, baked ham, pork roast, fat back, collard greens, green beans, macaroni & cheese, potato salad, cabbage, pinto beans, biscuits, cornbread, cobblers, pound cake, red velvet cake and drinks. (See what we mean?) The buffet will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1223 Chatham Heights Road. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-10.
Graveyard cheer
Mike and Sharon Peters of Bassett have Halloween decorations all over their yard, including "tombstones" with the following epitaphs ...
- Here lies Lester Moore / four slugs from a forty-four / No Les, No More.
- Once I wasn't / Then I was / Now I ain't again. 1803-1861
- 1901 / Here lies Paw / Paw liked wimin. Ma caut Pa in with two a swimmin. Here lies Paw.
- Bill Blake / was hanged by mistake / RIP
- Here lies Johnny Yeast. / Pardon me for not rising.
- BART / Fell off a cliff / Not smart
- ZEKE / second fastest draw in Cripple Creek
- 1850-1908 / I will return
- The children of Israel wanted bread / And the Lord sent them manna. / Old Clark Wallace wanted a wife / and the Devil sent him Anna.
- 1902 / Margaret Bent / kicked up here heels and away she went.
Fall festival
If the high percentage of rain today puts a damper on your Halloween plans, you still may be able to get into the fall spirit on Saturday, when the forecast is sunny. One Accord Baptist Church will have a fall festival at 4 p.m., with trunk or treat, hayride, corn hole, food, a bonfire, bouncy house, volleyball, s'mores and more.
Holiday activities guide
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The next full moon at Halloween will occur in 2020.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: After the full-moon-at-Halloween next year, when will it occur again?
