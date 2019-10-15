TODAY’S WORD is mugwump. Example: Despite his strong political views, Clyde, a strong mugwump, was sick and tired of all that arguing between the Democrats and the Republicans at the club and refused to be drawn into it.
TUESDAY’S WORD was obfuscate. It means to render obscure, unclear or unintelligible. Example: Like the fog that shrouded Martinsville on Monday morning, Peter’s vague presentation to the board of directors obfuscated the real intent behind the campaign.
It's stew weather
Finally, we are getting cool, and sometimes damp, days -- which makes us feel a hankering for a nice hot bowl of tasty Brunswick stew.
The Ridgeway Ruritan Club comes to the rescue. Club members are getting ready to make their classic Brunswick stew, which will be ready for purchase between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at their building, 111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway.
Reserve a quart for yourself: Call or text Robert Lackey at 276-340-0367 or call David Smith at 276-956-2511 or Karen Zehr at 276-806-6110. It costs $7 a quart.
Benji hits the stage
Little Benji Agee, a Patriot Players superfan, now has his turn on stage.
Benji, 6, was a big hit during the Patriot Players' last production, "Beauty and the Beast." He came to several shows dressed as the Beast -- winning over many hearts in his deep-blue satin jacket with gold embroidery and lace at the cuffs and neck and, even more so, with his gentlemanly manners combined with unbridled enthusiasm.
He was the darling of the cast, invited backstage and on the stage before and after shows. At the final performance Benji (dressed as the Beast, of course) gallantly presented each cast member with a rose.
For "Frozen Jr.," which will run Nov. 7-10, Benji plays a snowflake.
When asked his feelings about auditioning for a show, he replied, "I had to think about it. I was shy and excited."
His mother, Stephanie Buck Agee, said he seemed to think he would be up on stage with the show from the start and was surprised that the first cast meeting was held off stage.
By the time he got on the stage for rehearsals, "I was shy to be up there," he said. "It seemed different, because the Beast [played by Isaiah Young] was not up there."
However, he said he likes being in rehearsals for "Frozen Jr." with kids he recognized as having been in "Beauty and the Beast." (Isaiah now is at James Madison University, where he studies theater.)
As far as his goals for "Frozen Jr.," "I want Olaf to sing to me and to see me," Benji said.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Some farmers spray ice-minus bacteria, a GMO, on their crops. It makes it difficult for ice crystals to form, thus protecting the crop from frost damage.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How does the "inverted sink method" protect crops from frost damage?
