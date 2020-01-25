TODAY’S WORD is parlance. Example: The parlance of the young college students was perplexing and frustrating to Shannon, who was going back for her degree decades after her high school graduation.
FRIDAY’S WORD was ascribe. It means to attribute or assign causal responsibility to a person or thing. Example: The graffiti on the bathroom wall has been ascribed to Hunter, because several of the sketches are done in his characteristic style.
Retirement day
Sunday is a big day for Robert Chapman and the folks at Broad Street Christian Church -- and in fact for music lovers around the area.
This is Robert's last Sunday as the organist and director of music at Broad Street.
He has been in Martinsville for 14 years, coming from Roanoke, where he started the 4 Sundays @ 4 organ recital series about four decades ago. He has enriched Martinsville's culture by bringing that series here, and he also established a popular Martinsville Handbell Ensemble, which has members from churches across the community.
The Handbell Ensemble and the Smith River Singers' Still Water choir will help him celebrate his musical legacy during this Sunday's service at 11 a.m.
"This will mark my final retirement from directing Martinsville Handbell Ensemble, 4 Sundays @ 4 organ summer concerts and nearly 60+ years of Sunday services," he wrote in an email to friends. "So, if you are free and you can do so, please join us for some wonderful worshipful music. ... Many thanks for your friendship and support of our musical programs over the past fourteen years."
Computer aid
Do you need to use a computer? The Spencer-Penn Centre's computer lab is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Casey Ogle started in November as the center's new full-time administrative assistant. He said that "10 computers are available for people to use the internet, print papers -- we have high speed internet -- they are a good resource for that."
Casey also said the center's computer class taught by Mike Minter on Saturdays appears to have been popular. There was a good crowd, and another class will be scheduled soon.
Founders Day
Local history will be celebrated Saturday as the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society hosts its annual Founders Day Celebration.
The event will be at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum, which is in the former county courthouse. Refreshments will be served, and admission is free.
The program will focus on the furniture industry, which played an important role in Henry County's economy in the 20th century.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Business Insider says the "standard author's royalty cut" is 15%.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A typical, full-sized organ consists of how many octaves?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.