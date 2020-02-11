TODAY’S WORD is commiserate. Example: Outwardly Beatrice commiserated with Lauren over the disappointment of not being named bridge club president, but inwardly she was delighted, because she felt Lauren was too much of a show-off as it is.
TUESDAY’S WORD was decadence. It means characterized by declining moral standards. Example: After a lifetime being home-schooled and going to only church social events, Harper was shocked by the apparent decadence of campus life once she went to college.
Form for veterans
During Tuesday's meeting of the Veterans Service Organizations at Wright Funeral Service, various VSO members were talking about how useful form DD-214 is for veterans. The DD-214 is the Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, and veterans need it to apply for benefits, including medical benefits and compensation, as well as getting a military funeral. Veteran Service Officer Robert Hayzlett told the group that he helps veterans get that form. He welcomes phone calls, Mondays through Fridays, before it gets too late, to 276-638-1140 or 276-732-8742 or emails anytime at rhayzlett@yahoo.com.
Brunswick stew
Friday's focus may be a romantic candlelight dinner, but by Saturday you can go back to hearty, belly-warming fare. Pick up a quart of Brunswick stew for $7 at the Ridgeway Ruritan Club Building, 111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway, between 9 a.m. and noon. Club members recommend ordering ahead of time, because the stew is likely to sell out: Call or text Robert Lackey at 276-340-0367 or Karen Zehr at 276-806-6110.
Justice?
After a long conversation with the attorney of the estranged husband, the lawyer reported to his client: "Bethany, I have succeeded in making a settlement with your husband that is eminently fair to both of you."
"Fair?!" Bethany exploded. "Why do you think I hired you?"
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Red Dog in Australia was a kelpie/cattle dog cross who was well known through his travels across Western Australia's Pilbara region. He kept company with a series of people but never committed to just one "owner." Between 1971 and his death in 1979, he became a familiar site in wide territories and was known by several names, including Bluey, Dog of the Northwest and Tally Ho. There are two books and one movie inspired by him.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the legendary dog who inspired this poem, published in 1895: "Home-keeping dogs have homely wits, their notions tame and poor; I scorn the dog who humbly sits before the cottage door. ... Free from thrall I travel far; no fixed abode I own. I leap aboard a railway car; by every one I' know. Today I am here, tomorrow brings me miles and miles away. Borne swiftly on steams rushing wings, I see fresh friends each day. ..."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.