TODAY’S WORD is patriarchy. Example: "Women will hate themselves even more for watching it, and Hallmark will be one step closer to completing its ultimate goal of reminding women everywhere that the patriarchy lives within all of us." (Source: "Guidelines for Female Protagonists in Hallmark Christmas Movies" by Madeleine Trebenski, Dec. 20, 2018, McSweeney's)
SUNDAY’S WORD was saccharine. It means overly sweet to the point of sickening. Example: Though Betsy loved Christmas movies, her husband complained that they were fake-looking and too saccharine.
Cranberries
If you have cranberries left over from Christmas, make a loaf of cranberry-orange-nut bread while they're still fresh (they can last a few weeks), or make a cranberry mold to accompany a dinner. Of course, they'll still be in stores for a few more weeks.
Cranberries grow on low, creeping shrubs or vines up to 7 feet long, but they don't tend to get much more than 8 inches tall. They have slender, wiry stems and small leaves (much smaller than cranberries) which they keep all year long.
The petals are dark pink and curve all the way backwards (technically called "reflexed"), leaving the style and stamens full exposed and pointing forward. The flower can make you think of a rocket taking off.
Cranberries grow in cold regions, and their harvest is interesting. When the berries are ripe, the vine beds are flooded with 6 to 8 inches of water. A harvester is driven through to remove berries from the vines, and then the berries float and are corralled.
Christmas riddles (answers below)
- Santa was having problems with aches in his legs. He barely could walk. He went to his doctor to ask if he could recommend something (he didn’t want to risk opioids, though). What did the doctor give to Santa to help him walk?
- Where does Frosty the Snowman hide his money?
- What kind of laundry detergent does Santa prefer?
Yoga in the Galleries
A yoga class will be held in the galleries of Piedmont Arts, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. It's free for Piedmont Arts members and $10 for others.
A lesson too late
Dillard Norman recalled an axiom his father, William "Tiny" Dillard, often would say: The most important roles we'll ever have in our lives are to be a good parent and to be a good son or daughter, and most of us master them too late.
'Winter Wonderland'
The children and teenagers of Future Generations Foundation will host a Christmas dinner for the residents of Barrows Mill Apartments at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The theme is "Winter Wonderland," and the kids will perform a skit.
Riddle answers
- A candy cane
- In a snow bank
- Yule Tide
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1964 classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Hermey was Rudolph's elf friend.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What Christmas carol became the first song ever broadcast from space, in 1965?
