TODAY’S WORD is adage. Example: Our previous pastor was really funny and down-to-earth, but the new one just seems to repeat adage after adage.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was nugatory. It means worthless or in vain. Example: I’m afraid the new dress code for the office has rendered your proposal for wearing jeans and sports team T-shirts on Fridays nugatory.
A matter of perspective
Seventeenth-century French philosopher Blaise Pascal wrote about what he saw as the most logical way to get someone to change his mind:
"When we wish to correct with advantage, and to show another that he errs, we must notice from what side he views the matter, for on that side it is usually true, and admit that truth to him, but reveal to him the side on which it is false. He is satisfied with that, for he sees that he was not mistaken, and that he only failed to see all sides. Now, no one is offended at not seeing everything; but one does not like to be mistaken, and that perhaps arises from the fact that man naturally cannot see everything, and that naturally he cannot err in the side he looks at, since the perceptions of our senses are always true. ... People are generally better persuaded by the reasons which they have themselves discovered than by those which have come into the mind of others."
Country breakfast
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will host its monthly country breakfast buffet on Saturday, from 6 to 10 a.m. For $7, you can fill your plate with all you like of bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples and grits, plus milk orange juice and coffee.
Free tax preparation
The local VITA tax preparation site has moved to 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway -- in that corner office beside Food Lion at the Leatherwood Crossing shopping center.
VITA -- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance -- is provided locally free by the United Way and IRS. It's open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-ins and from 1-4 p.m. Mondays by appointment only.
In Patrick County, the VITA program is hosted by STEP on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in its office at 4559 Wayside Road; call 540-483-5142 to make an appointment.
Bring ID, Social Security cards and tax documents to appointments.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Jeff Kinney, 48, started writing the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series. His net worth is estimated at more than $100 million. The "Wimpy Kid" is a middle school weakling named Greg, whose misadventures first were told online in 2004. It wasn't until 2007 that an actual book was printed, and since then, an estimated 2000 million copies of the series have been sold worldwide. There also have been movies.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does Forbes estimate the net worth of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to be?
