TODAY'S WORD is canicular. Example: "Maggie had, from her window, seen her stepmother leave the house — at so unlikely an hour, three o'clock of a canicular August. ... It was the hottest day of the season ..." (Source: Henry James, The Golden Bowl, 1904)
FRIDAY'S WORD is panache. It means a dash in style and action. Example: When U.S. Sen. Mark Warner talked with community leaders Tuesday at New College Institute, Julian Mei delivered his concerns with panache, lightening the mood and sparking some chuckles.
For your Labor Day feast
Employees' lunches in the Bulletin's refrigerator had to be moved to the side and back to make room for the large container of frog legs James Hairston was keeping chilled until it was time to go home -- and start cooking.
Here's how he cooks frog legs, a method that is good also for chicken and some types of fish:
Soak the frog legs for at least 4 hours, or longer, in buttermilk if you have it, or in regular whole milk. Then drain the frog legs and coat each one in Autrey's seafood batter. Drop into a deep fryer in which the grease has been heated to 350 degrees. They'll fall to the bottom, and when they rise to the top they're done. Lay them individually on a plate covered in paper towels to dry out.
Next, make a sauce: Melt a stick of butter and into it add a pinch each of garlic, chives and Old Bay seasoning. Drizzle that over the frog legs "and enjoy. That's it," Hairston said.
Now that we've got Hairston warmed up on sharing his secret recipes, he has promised soon to share the one for his famous Seafood Newburg. Stay tuned.
Art studio
Richard Toler, who is exploring various types of artistic media, said he enjoys coming to Piedmont Arts' new "Artspiration: Senior Studio" on Tuesdays. From 10 a.m. to noon, the studio is open for seniors to use in creating their artwork. It's free to Piedmont Arts members and $5 for everyone else. Toler said he has been enjoying working on crafts, oil painting, photography and more since he's been retired, and the Tuesday studio time is a great chance to work in the company of others.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The “Three Friends of Winter,” also known as Suihan Sanyou, is an art motif of the pine, bamboo and plum that together symbolize steadfastness, perseverance and resilience in Chinese art. That's because these plants do not wither in the cold of winter as do other plants. They are highly regarded in Confucianism, representing the scholar-gentleman's ideal. In Japan. their images are used in heralding in the new year on greeting cards and sweets. In Vietnam, they are used along with chrysanthemum in pictures and other forms of decoration.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When and why was the tradition of Labor Day started?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.