TODAY’S WORD is psychosomatic. Example: Although Beatrice's boyfriend believed all of her complaints about sicknesses and troubles, the doctor thought her symptoms were psychosomatic.
THURSDAY’S WORD was retrospect. It means hindsight. In retrospect, Junior realized he should not have eaten an entire bag of spicy, fried corn chips.
Brunswick stew
They're chopping vegetables and meat and stirring the pot today at the Dyer's Store Volunteer Fire Department -- and the Brunswick stew will be ready Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., show up and have a bowl of stew and a drink, or place orders by calling 276-638-3184. The building is at 3230 Chatham Road.
Vendor meeting
A meeting for vendors interested in the Stuart Farmers Market will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
It's all a matter of perspective
A Bulletin staffer was out of work for a few days tending to a sick child, who absolutely relished the extra days at home. Once the child was better and grudgingly preparing the school bag for the next day, the kid announced: “I wish every day were a diarrhea day. The butt doesn’t like it, but the rest of the body does.”
Breakfast buffet
The Spencer Ruritan Club will host a big breakfast buffet at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. The menu will include ham, sausage, bacon, red-eye gravy, sausage gravy, apples, grits, eggs, cinnamon twists, homemade biscuits, coffee and juice, all for $7 for adults and $4 for children. Club members promise: "You will not leave hungry!"
Guide to high tech
Here's what they really mean on the package:
- New: Different color from previous design.
- All-New: Parts and accessories not interchangeable with previous design.
- Designed Simplicity: Manufacturer has cost cut to the bone.
- Advanced Design: The advertising agency doesn't understand how to explain it.
- It's Here at Last!: Rush job the company didn't realize was coming.
- Direct Sales Only: Factory and distributor had a big argument.
- Years of Development: We finally got one that works.
- Breakthrough: We finally figured out a way to sell it.
- Futuristic: No other way to explain its weird looks.
- Maintenance-Free: Impossible to fix.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Retired Broad Street Christian Church music director Robert Chapman shared the question of what makes an organ sound good: "The acoustics and building are often considered the most important stops in an organ: The acoustics for clarity, and the building for transmitting resonance and vibrations."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Also from Robert: Handbells and choir chimes are manufactured by two companies in Pennsylvania: the Schulmerich and the Malmark companies. What is necessary for damping and protection of the bells?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.