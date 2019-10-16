TODAY’S WORD is pettifogger. Example: People initially may have taken Sal Goodman as a pettifogger, but in the end they had to admit that he certainly knew what he was doing.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was mugwump. It means a person who is aloof or truly independent in political matters. Example: Despite his strong political views, Clyde, a strong mugwump, was sick and tired of all that arguing between the Democrats and the Republicans at the club and refused to be drawn into it.
Today's riddles (answer below)
- What turns everything around without moving?
- Josh can use any name you can think of in a song you will recognize -- with the original lyrics. What song is it?
Saturday breakfasts
- First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Ave., Martinsville, will host a free community breakfast at 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
- The Dyer's Store Volunteer Fire Department, 3230 Chatham Road, will have a buffet breakfast ($7) at 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Poker Run bike ride
Bikers are gearing up to help MARC Workshop buy a handicap-accessible van -- and have fun doing it.
It's through the "Let's Ride for MARC Workshop" poker run Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 210 Mill Creek Drive, Collinsville. Kickstands up at 1 p.m. The ride will end at Bowles Corner Market & Grill, 2531 County Line Road, Bassett.
All vehicles are welcome. The cost is $10 per person. Also at the event will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, an auction, food and music.
Patriot Players' next season
The Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players have announced the upcoming shows. They are:
- "Christmas Spectacular," Dec. 5-8
- "Sister Act," April 17-19 and 23-26
- "Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella,'" July 31- Aug. 2 and Aug. 6-9.
Those shows, of course, come after "Frozen Jr.," the Disney show with the cast of all kids, which will run Nov. 7-10.
Auditions
While the Patriot Players are underway with rehearsals for "Frozen Jr.," they also are having auditions for the "Patriot Player Christmas Spectacular" -- at 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26. If you're interested, just show up. You'll fill out an audition form, and then you will have your turn at auditions in the order in which you turned in the completed form.
Riddle answers
- A mirror
- "Happy Birthday" (because you have to put in the name)
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The "selective inverted sink method" is a way to save crops from frost. The selective inverted sink is a large fan that draws cold, moist air up into a chimney. The chimney expels the cold air -- which normally settles near the ground -- far above the crops.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the term for a spectrum of light that appears when the sun shines onto water droplets in the air?
