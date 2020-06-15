TODAY’S WORD is hermitage. Example: The sun and surf became my balm and my hermitage from the assault on my daily routines and interactions brought on by the required isolation that emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.
MONDAY’S WORD was squib. It means a short humorous or satiric writing or speech. Example: Most of her classes were boring, but Christina loved her World History I class, mostly because of the way the professor peppered his lectures with hilarious commentary and delightful squibs.
A taste of our state
The Stroller has presented several trivia questions recently about the iconic items for Virginia. We thought we had covered the usual breadth when this survey appeared in our inbox (and the source should tell us something: It’s from hangovercure.com).
According to a survey of 1,000 drinkers – we aren’t sure this would meet the standards of political polling -- Virginia’s moonshine was voted America’s 10th favorite iconic drink.
First of all, we didn’t know moonshine was considered iconic – it certainly is part of lore in these parts, though – and all that broadly consumed.
We were sort of proud until we saw the No. 1 drink on the list -- South Carolina's Sweet Tea & Vodka – and decided these voters didn’t have very good taste. We’re OK with vodka, but don’t mess with our sweet tea.
No. 2 was something called Washington Apple – shades of Boone’s Farm? – but most of the rest at the top drinks made sense: California wine, Hawaii mai tai, Kentucky mint julep, for instance.
One other thing: The folks at hangover – we can only imagine how they see the world – defined moonshine as “any distilled spirit produced illicitly.” We always thought 'shine was different from bathtub gin.
In any event, we’ll drink to that.
And about state food
A recent trivia question was about the state foods of Virginia. Reader Nelson Smith has one to add:
"Could one say that biscuits and gravy could be considered Virginia's state food? I'm sure there are quite a few Virginia folks who would concur (except the cardiologists)."
Sorry, but The Stroller's mother used to feed us biscuits and maple syrup before we raced to catch the school bus. Gravy would've might have us down.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The state snake of Virginia is the Eastern garter snake, a medium-sized black snake with light stripes running the length of its body. They are found in all sorts of habitats, but they prefer moist, grassy environments.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Stroller has been partial to The Andy Griffith Show for reasons both cultural and geographic, and that sitcom is full of great trivia. So here's the start of a new series of questions: What was the conclusion of The Andy Griffith Show when it ended its run on CBS and when did that occur?
