TODAY’S WORD is either regardless or irregardless (we are looking at pairs that get confused). Example: __________ of whether or not the choir will broadcast its Easter cantata over YouTube, Gricelda still planned to upload her solos for the congregation to hear.
FRIDAY’S WORD was make do, as opposed to make due -- but it's close either way. The phrase means to make the best use of whatever is available in an unsuitable situation. Make due is an antiquated version of that phrase which has fallen out of common use. If you think about the meanings of both do and due, "make do" and "make due" both make sense. A Google search on both terms shows that "make do" is used almost 10 times more often than "make due." Example: Because they can’t get N95 masks, which keep them safest, health care providers are scrambling to make do with whatever they can get.
Good dirt
A reader who's not used to the hard red clay of our area asked The Stroller for advice on how to improve it for gardening.
We are sure you know all the ways that are in gardening books and on websites, so here's one that's different. It has worked wonders for The Stroller's garden. It just sort of evolved over the years into a dependable practice.
Collect all compostable food and plant scraps in a big bowl in the refrigerator. When it's full, take it out to the garden. Bonus: if you have pet birds or chickens, take also the litter or papers from the bottoms of the bird cages. (Do not use any waste from dogs or cats.)
Dig a hole about two shovel levels deep, and as big around as your pile of waste. Dump the waste in, then put the dirt back over it.
Layer the top of the area with mulch, such as newspaper layers (weighed down with rocks, sticks, poles, etc.,) and/or bark or wood-chip mulch. The digging-under works great even if you don't put mulch over.
Like any method of building up soil, it takes a few years to see results, but as we all know, time flies.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before their marriage, comedian Lenny Bruce's wife, Honey Harlow, was working as a stripper. They were married in 1951, and Bruce didn't want her to continue in that line of work. However, his determinations didn't appear to get too far ... in Los Angeles in 1953, they both got work as a double act at the Cup and Saucer -- after which he got on doing comedy at Strip City, and she went to work at the Colony Club, which had a reputation as the best burlesque club in Los Angeles at the time.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Comedy Central named Woody Allen as the fourth-best stand-up comic of all time (after Lenny Bruce, George Carlin and Richard Pryor). He got his start as a comedy writer working with Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Larry Gelbart and Neil Simon on what television show?
